A new Halo Infinite leak has revealed that 343 Industries originally had much more ambitious plans for the game, plans that were thwarted by development problems. In fact, according to the report, more than two-thirds of the Halo Infinite campaign was scrapped during development. The original plans for the game were apparently much broader offering much freer playability.

According to this Halo Infinite leak, the game was originally going to be an open world game full of options. It was going to be a lot less linear than it is, allowing players to proceed through missions in the order and style they prefer while exploring a huge world.

A new Halo Infinite leak

Much of the content allegedly contained in the game according to the Halo Infinite leak had to be cut due to development issues and inability to make it all come together quickly enough and convincingly. While we’ve heard a lot about the game’s development issues, this is the first time we’ve heard of content that was removed after the ambition failed to materialize.

A glitch allows us to play the Halo Infinite campaign in cooperative

Refering to source of this information, is about Jason schreier, one of the most trusted insiders and leakers in the industry. That said, you have to take it with a grain of salt. It is not strange that a AAA game changes in its development in concept and planning. It would be interesting to know how much of this content came close to making the final release before being scrapped.