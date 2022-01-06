A Pokémon fan has transformed Alakazam in the version of the Doctor Strange from the MCU into cool fan art, a comparison that’s surprisingly appropriate for the Psychic-type Pokémon. Nintendo’s long-running series dedicated to collecting monsters has seen many crossovers made by fans over the years, with players imagining Metroid bosses as evolutionary stages and trying to figure out which Pokémon would have the cast. of Harry Potter on their computers. The same goes for the equally successful Marvel Cinematic Universe, as evidenced by the crossovers from fans who have mixed Pokémon with WandaVision.

Alakazam has been a part of the Pokémon franchise since the beginning, having been introduced in the first generation of Pokémon Red and Blue on the Nintendo Game Boy in 1998. Alakazam is well known for his powerful psychic attacks and teleportation abilities, which makes it the fan favorite pocket monster. As the final stage in Abra’s evolutionary line, players can acquire Alakazam after exchanging a Kadabra, although this secondary step has often been omitted in the official Pokémon trading card game due to a long-standing controversy with famous illusionist Uri Geller. which led to a lengthy ban on the use of Kadabra in the Pokémon trading card game.

Reddit user jaibrooklyn’s impressive fan art shows Alakazam dressed as the MCU version of Doctor Strange, and has impressed the Pokémon subreddit with his mix of the two characters. The image shows Alakazam emerging from one of Strange’s signature portals, floating in the air and preparing to cast a spell on a rival Pokémon. jaibrooklyn has asked other fans what kind of Marvel and Pokémon mix they would like to see next, and some of the biggest suggestions include Machamp as the Hulk, Caterpie as Spider-Man, and even shapeshifting Ditto as Loki. jaibrooklyn has pointed out that they have been considering casting Mewtwo or Gensect as Iron Man and has thought about making Scizor Deadpool.

Doctor Strange is a suitable choice to accompany a powerful Psychic-type Pokémon like Alakazam. Although the mind-altering abilities of these types of Pokémon are not considered real magic like the one Strange employs in the MCU, they are quite similar in terms of using illusions and telekinesis attacks to defend against enemies. In fact, Abra’s evolutionary line was named after the famous wizards who served as the inspiration for Doctor Strange, with Alakazam in particular referencing the catchphrase of the great Harry Houdini. Sorcerer Supreme is enjoying a new wave of popularity among MCU fans thanks to the appearance of Benedict Cumberbatch in the recent Spider-Man: No Homecoming, and his starring role in the upcoming Dr. Strange in the multiverse of the craziness.

Pokémon fans have been imagining crossovers with other properties since the franchise existed. The series features over 900 different races, ensuring that there will be at least one Pokémon that matches the powers and personality of a different character. In the case of Doctor Strange, it appears to be Alakazam, as shown by the impressive jaibrooklyn fanart of the psychic Pokémon as Sorcerer Supreme.