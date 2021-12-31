It is a very bad time to buy cars and if not tell it to the poor Russian buyers who, after waiting for months for their vehicles, have found that they came full of snow, ice and salt.

Imagine spending 6 months waiting for your new late-model SUV to be delivered, with leather upholstery, Android Automotive, panoramic roof and hybrid engine. And that, when it arrives, it is a ball of ice.

Well, don’t imagine too much because some 1,000 Russians have found that this is their current situation after the arrival of the Japanese freighter Sun Rio to the Russian port Vladivostok.

On December 27, the port authorities of the Russian port just mentioned saw a cargo ship completely covered in ice and snow enter their facilities.

The freighter in question, the Sun Rio, left the South Korean port of Busan in scale from Japan to bring a few thousand cars. All the cars were Japanese, new, and destined for dealers and end customers.

The problem with the Sun Rio freighter is that part of its cargo travels outdoors, that is, in the open air and exposed to inclement weather.

And, to make matters worse, the Sun Rio suffered extreme weather in the Sea of ​​Japan. What is produced by a combination of strong winds, cold air and rough seas. This caused the deck to fill with water and subsequently ice.

Many of the cars on the deck were covered in a layer of ice so thick that many windows and roofs had been broken.

As explained by the news this is something relatively normal, But what is clear is that a cold shock to cars is such that it breaks windows, dampens the electrical system and fills seats and mats with ice, because it does not have to sit on them very well.

So to top it all, Russian customers not only have to deal with the semiconductor crisis, but also with cars that arrive totally wrecked by bad weather.