The dates this month at the movies are piling up. While we bite our nails awaiting the arrival of Spider-Man: No Way Home, a return from the past excites millions of people. The Matrix Resurrections will be the return of Trinity and Neo to the big screen, with an argument that still remains a mystery.

Now, thanks to a Reddit user, a title related to the franchise has been listed on PlayStation Network, under the name of The Matrix awakens. Topping the news we have the image that has been rescued so far, for a game that is listed for PS5.

It should be noted that the sign indicates that we are facing “an experience for Unreal Engine 5“This is the new Epic Games graphics engine that is available from this year, although it is not clear if we are facing a full title or a project of a lesser draft.

The last time we were able to live in the Matrix simulation in video games was with Matrix Online, an MMORPG for PC which ended up giving in to the low number of active players. However, the climax of the franchise came with Path of Neo, where we controlled an absolutely unstoppable Keanu Reeves.