All fans of The Elder Scrolls have a great love for Skyrim, the fifth installment in the Bethesda saga, having one of the largest communities around it, so some fans take that appreciation further and create amazing fan arts. .

Something that seems quite curious to us is that, from the presence of what is probably one of the largest amounts of mods in the entire industry and a mammoth amount of sales, the love for this title is reached by few others.

It is not surprising then, that when it comes to having the new Epic Games engine, fans have wanted to use it to bring their favorite title back to life (once again). This time we want to show you how a fan recreated Skyrim in Unreal Engine 5 in a video that looks spectacular.

The video was created by Christian Gomm, a worker within Myrkur Games, and has used this recreation of Skyrim to test various photometry and experiment with different types of textures.

This area of ​​the Bethesda game (Riverbed) has a large number of different natural materials including pine trees, rocks and water, which make it an ideal environment for testing textures. Winner of more than 200 “Game of the Year” awards, Skyrim Special Edition brings epic fantasy to life in astonishing detail, but it goes much further.