A Pokémon fan has shared his impressive gaming PC inspired by the popular franchise on reddit. Pocket monster fans have been creating impressive works of art for many years, and the community doesn’t look like it’s slowing down.

Pokémon has been captivating the hearts of fans for more than 25 years. Many gamers have fond memories of watching anime as children and even playing the original games on their Game Boys. This has inspired fans to create different items and artwork themed after existing Pokémon characters and even different items featured in the franchise. People also take advantage of this inspiration to share their different versions of Pokémon.

Now, 1YardLoss has shared their latest creation, a Pokémon-themed PC, on reddit. The version includes figures of the three original starter Pokémon, Squirtle, Bulbasaur and Charmander, all of them located just above the graphics card on small platforms surrounded by their respective elements. Throughout the build, there are also several Pokémon cards, but he made sure to point out that they are not actual cards, given that the ones that are rare usually cost good money. Near the top of the PC, there are clippings of each of the starter Pokémon appearing again; as well as a cutout of the ghost-type evolution line of Gastly, Haunter, and Gengar, all in one image on the liquid cooler.

On one of the bottom fans, you have placed a Pikachu that looks like it could be using its electricity to power the PC. There is also a Pokéball filled with different Pokémon figures and the Game Boy Color Pokémon version inside the PC. They didn’t mention how long it took them to plan and build, but 1YardLoss did an impressive job of capturing the different elements of the original Pokémon.

Pokémon stands the test of time and continues to attract new fans of all ages. Sharing your passion with other Pokémon fans allows people to connect and find a community that appreciates your creativity. With every new game and TV show coming out, it looks like Pokémon will continue to inspire fans for years to come.