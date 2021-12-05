A player of Minecraft recently showed off their custom skybox, which looks like a ring from the saga of Halo. The massive megastructures in the first-person shooter are ring-worlds capable of supporting life, but Halo’s rings also function as superweapons that, ironically, are capable of destroying all life in the galaxy. The facilities have become one of the most recognizable elements of the Halo franchise, aside from its main protagonist, the Master Chief, and the AI ​​character, Cortana, who has even become the official name of the Halo technology. virtual assistant of the owner of the series, Microsoft.

The rings from Halo and the battle to avoid its activation (by the Covenant, one of the antagonists of the series) were two central points of the first three Halo games. One of the ring-worlds, Installation 07, is also the main setting for the last game in the series, which can be seen in the Halo Infinite box art. According to developer 343 Studios, the plot of Halo Infinite will focus on the Master Chief’s search for a new AI called “The Weapon”, which could help him locate Cortana.

Reddit user Endermankid563 shared some images of his project on the subreddit of Minecraft, showing the skybox of the ring from Halo from various angles in your personalized world. According to his post, he used a combination of Blender, GIMP, Minecraft version 1.18 and 1.16.5 – as well as some mods, namely Xaero’s Worldmap and OptiFine – to achieve the impressive visual effect. Endmankid563 adds that they still have a lot of work to do. what to do in the project before you plan to make the custom skybox available to others. Some Reddit users suggested using the mission “Getting to Halo” from the first game as a good reference for the scale of the ring.

While some commenters also pointed out that the texture pack of Halo for Minecraft on the Xbox 360 and Xbox One supposedly already includes a skybox from the ring from Halo, Endermankid563 revealed that it was actually removed from the pack some time ago. It is unclear when and why Microsoft decided to remove the Halo ring from the Minecraft-Halo DLC. Fortunately, Minecraft allows for a lot of creativity, even allowing one player to recreate the “Pillars of Creation” space photo, so fans like Endermankid563 are able to recreate the Halo ring skybox even after its omission from the texture pack. official.

Endermankid563’s work is quite impressive and it would be great to see it completed. Hopefully other modders will take inspiration from it and come up with a version that players can actually race on, which will certainly be a difficult endeavor, but seemingly possible. After all, the creations of Minecraft they have accomplished such feats and more.