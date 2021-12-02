Rockstar Games continues to work in the shadows without giving a single detail about it about Grand Theft Auto VI. But still without official confirmation, in addition to the rumors and leaks that we have been covering during these months, the recent statements by one of Rockstar’s founders on what GTA 6 would be like, they have made it clear to us that the new game of the successful GTA franchise is in development.

Now, while we continue to wait for the American company to reveal once for one of the most anticipated titles in the video game industry, the user YouTube Captain hishiro has created an incredible GTA 6 trailer set in Vice City and Liberty City, which has gained a lot of fame in just a few days.

This GTA 6 trailer created by youtuber Captain Hishiro, has shown a very interesting concept, with the cities Vice City and Liberty City of the current era being the protagonists. We know that the desire to see the first GTA VI trailer is real, but it seems that we will still have to wait and not little.

The first image of GTA 6 could have been discovered within GTA Trilogy Remastered

Finally, we remind you that a while ago a voice actor indicated that the first trailer for GTA VI would be close to being announced. Furthermore, days later, the great and reliable journalist Tom henderson, also revealed to the whole world through one of his podcasts, that Grand Theft Auto 6 would have its presentation trailer in early 2023.