The franchise of Pokemon It’s been around for 25 years and has given fans the opportunity to catch, train, and befriend 898 different Pokémon so far. This may seem like a huge number of digital pocket monsters to collect, but some fans are still not satisfied. One Pokémon fan in particular has used a Artificial intelligence to create new Pokémon skins.

Pokémon fans have been creating their own designs for Pokemon since the series exists. Some of these designs are new Pokémon for games and regions created by fans, while others are regional variants or different stages of evolution of existing Pokémon.

Max Woolf, who works as a data scientist at BuzzFeed in San Francisco, recently shared some of his designs for Pokemon. What sets his creations apart from the others is the fact that he made them by having a bot look at all the existing Pokémon and then assign it to create his own monsters. The results are as pretty, stylish, and sometimes as bizarre as some of the official Pokémon skins available in the franchise. In fact, most of them would fit perfectly into any Pokémon game.

The practice of using the Artificial intelligence to create detailed art is becoming more and more popular as the development of AI continues. It is not the first time that a video game fan uses an AI to make fan art, but it may be one of the most faithful. Woolf’s AI has done an excellent job mimicking the art style of Pokemon. More importantly, however, the AI ​​seems to have internalized the franchise’s design spirit. Each of his creations reflects the soft shapes and bright colors popular in the franchise, although some of them feature more intricate designs than others.

Apparently fans of Pokemon They have embraced these designs with open arms. Although the information accompanying these designs is relatively sparse, unlike other fan-made Pokémon designs in the past, this hasn’t stopped other Twitter users from sharing fan arts of them. Some users have even started to select the typology, names and evolution trees of Woolf’s creations. For his part, Woolf seems to be so excited by the positive response that he has created two more batches of AI-generated Pokémon and shared them in the same thread.