All fans of The Legend of Zelda, one of Nintendo’s most beloved video game franchises, have delved into each of the video games that have emerged over the years, so after several decades, it has been done of great renown in the video game industry and of a great number of players all over the world.

Something that has caught our attention is that the fans have great affection for each of the characters that appear in the different video games, mostly in alternative versions of the most iconic characters such as Link and Zelda.

Best of all, many fans have wanted to show their affection by making a large number of fan arts in tribute to the most iconic characters in video games and today we will see in detail one focused on the version of Zelda, from the installment of The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword.

Everyone who has played video games knows how important this female Zelda character is, and it is no wonder, since it hides one of the most curious mysteries that history presents us. So a fan art could make more people think about playing The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword.

Although the different designs seen in each of the various deliveries according to the console at that time and the graphics engines make the characters have a different appearance, they have preserved the essence in each of them, and they have managed to maintain a recognizable constant.

The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword responds to a unique design style and the most profitable animation of the moment, we see this in each cinematic of the characters, but this fan drew Zelda, one of the main characters, in a style more of his own of animated films, with an astonishing High-res version style that will leave more than one fan in awe.

We must mention that this illustration was made by zumidraws, which shows us a Zelda with an alternative drawing style, in which it is made clear to us that the character manages to convey great beauty and serenity, making it our most precious dream later to finish the delivery.