All PlayStation fans have great affection for some of the video games that have accompanied them throughout their lives, and today we will see how a fan of Dragon’s Crown from PlayStation 3, wanted to make a fan art as a tribute to one of your favorite characters from the beloved Sony consoles title.

Something that we find quite striking is that this fan art is focused on the female character of the Sorceress from Dragon’s Crown, and was made by the talented artist Zumidraws, in a design very characteristic of him with everything and his High-res version style.

For those who are not into the video game, we will tell you that, Dragon’s Crown is a two-dimensional (2D) side-scrolling beat ’em up action role-playing game in which players take on the role of an adventurer exploring dungeons in the kingdom. of Hydeland.

“Female sorceresses with knowledge of dark magic. They are weak in body, but their great knowledge of the arcane arts cannot be ignored. Sorceresses can create delicious food, control skeletons, and turn enemies into harmless frogs. Support class for all trades, they can help their friends in countless ways, “they mention on the Atlus Dragon’s Crown website.

Regarding her appearance, we will tell you that this is a mature, voluptuous and very well endowed woman. He has long flowing red hair and dark brown eyes. She also wears light makeup. She wears a large black hat with a purple cloth wrapped around it, a black corset-like blouse with a white bow across her chest that reveals her striking attributes.

In her dress she has black sleeves separated with a white bow at the top, an orange belt around her waist, a long purple skirt that flows with a long slit starting at the top of the thigh, and slightly pointed black shoes.

His main weapon is a long, brown, knotty wooden staff, so it comes in handy with this detailed recreation of the beloved female character in a High-res version style, we can deduce that the artist Zumidraws has worn it to a great extent, so we invite you to see more of his creations on his official Instagram account.