Today’s theme revolves around one of the most beloved video game sagas of all time, and that is, Tomb Raider has accompanied the gaming community for decades, so many of them have grown very fond of measured with the character of Lara Croft.

Something that seems quite curious to us is that all Tomb Raider video game fans have great affection for the female character of Lara Croft, and that is that in several installments we have been able to venture into increasingly challenging stories.

We must mention that, the saga enjoys a large number of fans around the world, so many of them convey that affection with the realization of amazing fan arts, such as one that we show you today, dedicated to the character of Lara Croft.

An artist known as Zumidraws, on his official Instagram account, has decided to create a fan arts that perfectly recreates the appearance of the female protagonist in the beloved video game saga.

Zumidraws, is an artist who never ceases to amaze us with his work, and every fan art he has made has captivated us, so this unique version of Lara Croft will not be the exception. This fan art is dedicated to a more daring version of the female protagonist in the Tomb Raider video games, in a very high-res version style.

The artist stressed that, “I refocused on Lara Croft, who I already drew her in 2018. Both images were meant to match the character due to the look of the video game. I think I still draw a lot of things the same way, but I improved on some aspects, “mentions Zumi.

If you are a fan of Tomb Raider, as much as we are, surely this fan art will leave you open-mouthed, as it presents the protagonist ready for battle with her bow and arrow pointed, but leaving time to appreciate her beautiful face and her female silhouette.