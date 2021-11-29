Jujutsu Kaisen has become very popular in recent years and it currently has a large number of fans eager for the continuation of the story. This is one of the most recognized anime franchises today.

Something that has surprised us is that, with the next release of his new film, it seems that his community will grow even more. Many artists have wanted to show their affection by performing amazing tributes in the form of fan arts, so this time we can see in detail a version of the female character of Mei Mei, who is ready to go into battle in the most High-res version. .

This fan art has taken the sweeter and more attractive side of the character and presents her to us truly charming. Best of all, zumidraws wanted to immortalize this amazing Jujutsu Kaisen sorceress, she made an illustration of Mei Mei in a more realistic drawing style.

We must mention that, in this illustration we can see her in a pose moments before we fall at her feet. So you can go to his official Instagram account to see more of his amazing fan arts.

For those who have not seen her in action, we tell you that, Mei Mei, is a first degree shaman associated with the Tokyo Metropolitan Technical College of Magic and a former partner of Utahime Iori.