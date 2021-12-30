Dead or Alive, one of the most loved fighting video game sagas within the industry, and with a large number of installments, we can see how it has been made by a large number of fans around the world, how could it be the case of some so talented that they perform amazing tributes to their favorite characters, as is the case today.

Something that we find quite striking is that a talented artist has decided to dedicate one of his creations to the Dead or Alive fighting video game, more specifically to the female character of Kasumi.

Dead or Alive does not require a presentation within the video game industry, as it currently has an immense number of fans thanks to its unique playable characters.

Best of all, this fan art was made by the talented artist, Zumidraws and posted on his official Instagram account, where he has shown us how beautiful this fugitive Kunoichi is.

The artist’s choice was the female character of Kasumi, who will leave more than one fan with their mouths open when they see her in a High-res version, which becomes a dream for fans of the saga’s red bone.

Within the lore of the franchise itself, they tell us that a fugitive Kunoichi known as Kasumi enters the Dead or Alive tournament to take revenge on her uncle Raidou, who was responsible for paralyzing her brother Hayate.

Kasumi eventually defeats and kills Raidou, but her decision to leave the village violates the strict laws of ninja society, and she becomes a hunted fugitive as a result.