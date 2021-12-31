Crossovers are always interesting because they allow the artist to highlight their favorite video game franchises and what they think makes each one special. One artist, however, has crossed three different games and turned them into starter Pokémon, as well as showing all of their evolutionary lines.

The user @caseysguts shared on Twitter his Pokémon crossover for Mario, Sonic and The Legend of Zelda, turning the protagonists of each series into initial Pokémon: fire for Mario, water for Sonic and grass for Link. But the thing does not stop there, since @caseysguts has created three different Pokémon for each character, showing the evolution of the monsters as they level up and evolve.

Each name of these “Pokémon” is a pun related to the character, but without being too exaggerated. For example, the second evolution of Sonic’s Pokémon is called “Gagofas”, a clear allusion to the meme “I have to go fast” that arose from the intro music of Sonic X. Other references are “Tanuee”, the initial form of Mario , which refers to the Tanooki suit that appears in the games, and “Hylink”, the final form of Link, which refers to the land of Hyrule, where many Zelda games are set.

In addition to designing and naming each new Pokémon, @caseysguts also assigned their elemental types. As these are three starter Pokémon, they all start out as Fire, Water, and Grass types, as mentioned above, but become duals as they evolve. To reflect the flying aspects of the Tanooki suit in Super Mario 3, Mario-inspired Pokémon eventually evolve into Fire-Flying. The final evolution of Link’s Pokémon ends up turning into grass-steel to adapt to the Master Sword and the Hylian shield, and Sonic’s Pokémon end up becoming water-electric to power the shields that usually appear in Sonic games.

The art really shows some excellent creativity, but it also highlights the fact that there is a lot on the horizon for the Nintendo Switch in 2022. So far, three of the four franchises included in the crossover have games on the way, with Pokémon Legends: Arceus ticking off. the output a year with a release date at the end of January. Neither Sonic Frontiers nor the sequel to Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild have specific release dates, but both are expected to arrive sometime in 2022. Many fans believe that 2022 could be the year the next game is released. from Mario, but there’s not much to suggest that’s the case yet.