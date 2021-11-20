Apple shows us an original proposal, possible thanks to the iPhone 13, stop motion and macro mode!

The camera features of the iPhone 13 offer hundreds of tricks and possibilities. And along with the findings of each user, Apple constantly proposes tools to take advantage of each resource. Thus, this week has released a new video in the ‘Shot on iPhone 13 Pro’ series, entitled “A Dozen Eggs”.

As the name implies, eggs are the protagonists of the content, which is based on show the usefulness of stop motion functionality with macro mode shots. The video was directed by French director and screenwriter Michel Gondry, who is known for his unique visual style with great scene manipulation.

In each video in the popular “Shot on iPhone” series, Apple takes care to show the high-quality results that can be achieved with the various functionalities of the iPhone. On this occasion, Apple proposed to answer What happens when you take a dozen eggs, add the iPhone 13 Pro, and drop it into the inventive mind of Michel Gondry?, ensuring that the simple becomes cinema.

IPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro Camera Review: How They Are Alike and How They Are Different

Apple teaches us what to do with a “dozen eggs”

In addition to the images captured with the iPhone, there are also some editing tricks that make videos more fun and interesting. Apple has posted the full clip on its YouTube channel.

“A dozen eggs” follow “Everyday experiments” as the first video posted this month. The first showed remote-controlled shots with cars, food and animals, just as any user could do at home. And although for the most recent most of us do not have a film director, it can certainly be a chance to do a fun experiment.

Apple shows the quality of the cameras of the iPhone 13 in a spectacular gallery

