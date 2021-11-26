A curious monitor was launched with an aspect of 7:32, ideal for scrolling on your social networks

A monitor with a 7:32 aspect screen is on the market, the best option for browsing social networks. Get to know him in this note!

More and more tools are needed to be able to enjoy social networks, not only is it enough to have the best Smartphone wave Pc fastest in the county. As a result of our need, a Japanese company launched a peculiar monitor with an ultra-tall aspect to improve our experience on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and other social networks.

This device was developed by the Japanese company Elsonic, subsidiary of Kojima in Japan. This is a mini monitor with an 8.8-inch screen with a 7:32 aspect ratio, ideal for scrolling and locate what you need as quickly as possible, yes, it may not fit in your pocket. It should be noted that due to its format, you will not be able to view videos in full screen.

Although this device is not at the level of the large monitors designed for a gamer PC, the truth is that it fulfills its function very well in social networks. However, the pixel density of this device is very high, with 223.3 pixels per inch. In addition, it has a great resolution of 420 x 1920 at 60Hz and a brightness of 300 nits, which is customizable with two buttons on the sides of the device.

Lastly, this model external display EK-MD088 It has dimensions of 78 x 21 x 248 mm and a weight of 198 grams, very similar to that of a smartphone. It is charged by a USB-C and connects via a mini HDMI for its video signal, which makes it think it is obsolete due to the lack of HDMI.

This ultra-tall monitor is only available in Japan, and Elsonic is not planning to expand at the moment. Its value is 14,800 yen, at a rate of about 114 euros, it makes it relatively cheap.

