The community of Call of Duty: Warzone players has a large number of options to highlight in each of their battle royale games, although sometimes this could be that quite peculiar plays are generated, so today we will show you one related to the attack helicopters overpowered.

Something that catches our attention is that, The large size of the Warzone map makes it necessary for quick and easy transport, which comes in the form of attack helicopters, quads, cargo trucks and now even fighter planes with the Launch of the new Caldera map on December 9.

Best of all, these transportation methods provide useful means of traversing the entire map, and they are also deadly, giving players the opportunity to kill other players in fun ways.

Throughout the time of Warzone, we have seen helicopters enter and exit the game. However, attack helicopters returned for the third time with the Pacific Caldera season 1 update, which included their addition to solo games once again.

In a Reddit post on December 25, the Warzone Jamcowl gamer showed off his wacky clip – he got 10 kills in a matter of minutes, all while using an attack helicopter.

The issue relates specifically to Solos because, in a team-based mode, players would either get hit or have teammates to help protect them. In Solos, being scraped off by an enemy helicopter results in an instant ticket to the Gulag.

“I’m enjoying the inclusion of helicopters in the solos,” said the player, but other Warzone fans weren’t exactly happy. “I think it’s funny and I hate you at the same time,” said one player. “I don’t like you, but good job,” said another.