Conventional gaming chairs not your thing? It is totally understandable, that is not a gamer attitude. Currently, we can find different office chairs, and while a Racerx is expensive, some desktops are not so normal and boring. Cheap and gaming, the chair we offer you has everything you need in the first instance for your comfort at only € 79.99.

The gaming chair on sale at Amazon premium has a remarkable quality, very easy to clean with a robust PU cover. The swivel provided is 360 ° with minimal noise, and polyurethane wheels, which while not as strong as metal wheels, are well proportioned at their starting base price.

When you’re in the middle of the game, whether it’s a MOBA game or a war title like Call of Duty, comfort is important. Nobody wants to go to uncomfortable chairs and the low-priced Songmics model largely solves this ergonomic dilemma for us.

You have an adjustable chair to adapt to your height, with a maximum of 121 cm and a minimum of 111 cm. It has an inclination mechanism that adjusts your body weight, although you can also leave it in a straight position for moments of tension.

Last updated on 2021-10-11. Prices and availability may differ from those published. SomosXbox could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

If you are thinking of creating a Streaming space and your budget is low, this chair may be your solution. Design-wise, it’s designed to look very modern and not so executive – certainly the chair a great boss would use. For installation we will have a 70 cm diameter star base, metal tray, wheels, armrests and a fully reinforced gas cylinder.

The gaming chair, despite being low cost in consideration of others, has its spare parts for all occasions, with an extra wheel and bolt locks. Like any chair, the adjustment lever for the positions is found just in the right area under the seat, for easy access.

What more can you ask for when a chair 80 euros on Amazon offers you everything you need? Just sit back, relax and play a few games like a champion.