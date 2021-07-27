A character would return from the dead in Shazam! Fury of the Gods

An important character who was presumed dead in the first part, would return to the production of Shazam! Fury of the Gods

The filming of Shazam! Fury of the Gods continue their course, and the work on the location was integrated a character who could return from death to be present in the plot of the film starring Zachary Levy.

In social networks, images of the actor Djimon Honsou circulate, who would resume his character as the magician Shazam, who apparently would have died in the first part.

The appearance of this magician in the plot of the first part is essential for Billy Batson to receive the powers of the Olympian gods, which are manifested at the moment of pronouncing the word Shazam!

Hansou could reappear either in a flashback, or he could manifest in an astral form to advise Billy Batson in the use of his powers, now that he faces two powerful enemies.

The plot will follow Billy Batson (Asher Angel), and presumably his adoptive family, Freddy (Jack Dylan Grazer), Eugene (Ian Chen), Pedro (Jovan Armand), Darla (Faithe Herman) and Mary (Grace Fulton), now with the powers of the Olympian Gods.

Shazam !: Fury of the God added in recent weeks Helen Mirren and Lucy Liu, actresses who will play the villains Hespera and Kalyps, the daughters of Atlas, who will be a headache for Shazam.

This film will also feature Sinbad and singer of Colombian descent Rachel Zelger, whose roles have not been defined.

Directed by David F. Sandberg, Shazam! Fury of the Gods will hit theaters on June 2, 2023.

