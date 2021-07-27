A Big Adventure will receive more PlayStation costumes

It’s unfortunate, but we can’t deny that Destruction AllStars It has been a failed experiment on the part of Sony. The multiplayer vehicular action game had a few good ideas, but ultimately failed to capture the attention of players, not even because it spent two months in Playstation plus. That being said, it seems that Sony has not completely forgotten about the game, as two of its characters will appear in Sackboy: A Big Adventure.

Similar to what happened with Returnal and Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, the platform Sumo Digital 3D shows that PlayStation Studios he’s getting ready for another crossover. Specifically, they will be Tw! NkleR10t and Last Barricade those who join the game.

“Ready to bring a little more chaos to Craftworld? Tw! NkleR10t and Destruction AllStars Last Barricade are coming to SackBoy: A Big Adventure on July 30th. “

Are you ready to bring a little more chaos to Craftworld ?! Tw! NkleR10t and Ultimo Barricado costumes from @PlayDestruction are coming to Sackboy: A Big Adventure on July 30th! pic.twitter.com/Td6b09bMvu – Sackboy: A Big Adventure | LittleBigPlanet (@LittleBigPlanet) July 26, 2021

As with the other franchise-inspired costumes from PlayStation, these will be totally free and as soon as July 30 you can download them on your PS4 or PS5.

Source: Sackboy: A Big Adventure

