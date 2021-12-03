On the other hand, and as a novelty, the “Appiance Beeping” routine also arrives. Sounds have been added like the beep of the washing machine or any other household appliance that it has finished its function with which Alexa will be able to detect that this task has already come to an end and, for example, notify us by means of a notification that we can now hang the clothes that we have washed.

Water Running or running water allows Alexa to activate a series of certain actions when it detects the sound of an open tap . If we configure this routine, Alexa will notify us by means of a notification on our mobile in order to detect that a leak is taking place in our house or that, by mistake, we have left a house tap open and there may be a risk of flooding the neighbor down.

Through voice commands, Alexa can do countless tasks for us. Turn the lights on and off, put on our favorite music or movie or remind ourselves throughout the day of tasks that we cannot ignore. And now, with the applied sound enhancements in the voice assistant it is possible to create new types of routines.

It should be noted that, until recently, Alexa was only able to recognize sounds of glass breaking, dog barking or baby crying for linking of specific actions through routines.

Ultrasound Motion Detection

Ultrasound motion detection can make when we get close to our 4th generation Echo devices lights are turned on or off. This function has also been improved when it comes to detecting sounds that occur in rooms.

Teaching preferences

From now on we can further customize the experience with Alexa by teaching our preferences ourselves. Amazon’s voice assistant is able to remind us of some of our preferences such as “Alexa, I’m a vegetarian” when we ask her for ideas about recipes or recommended restaurants or “Alexa, I like soccer” when we ask her if we want to watch a sports program.

Alexa, what can I eat?

Alexa now makes it even easier for us to inspire new recipes for our daily meals. We can also teach Alexa our culinary preferences to make us personalized recommendations Without we run out of ideas to eat or we want to prepare a special meal to share with friends.

Join the conversation

This feature is currently only available on the Echo Show 10 in the United States. Conversation mode allows you to have more natural conversations with Amazon’s voice assistant without repeating the activation word. So if we say Alexa, join the conversation ”Alexa will respond when we call her and now pauses if she is interrupted.

Tik Tok at the Echo Show

Another novelty that comes to the voice assistant is that we can ask you to open Tik Tok. Using the command “Alexa, open Tik Tok”, users who have an Echo Show will be able to watch Tik Tok videos through it and ask Alexa to play specific videos such as “Alexa, find funny pet videos on Tik Tok.”

Amazon Pharmacy

Another feature that is only available in the United States is Amazon Pharmacy. Through this function we can ask Alexa to refill our medications based on the prescriptions that the doctor has given us.

Verizon Compatible

Verizon customers can now make and receive audio calls hands-free with Alexa-compatible devices, even if the mobile phone is turned off or out of range.

What do you think of all the Alexa news? Which one do you most want to start using?