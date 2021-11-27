9 titles that have been leaked through the Xbox Store.

The gala of the most mediatic video games will have a new appointment on December 9 when it is, officially, the broadcast of The Game Awards 2021, a new edition of the format presented, produced and directed by Geoff Keighley in which multiple announcements will be made around video games and in between they will give the odd prizes to the best games of the year.

It is worth mentioning that, under this premise, the gala has been gaining the attention of the public over the years, since, although not everything shown is what many expect, real bombings have been dropped in the past. To give two examples, in the 2020 The Game Awards Sephirot was presented as a character from Super Smash Bros Ultimate as part of the Fighters Pass Vol. 2, while in the 2019 edition it took place the presentation of Xbox Series X.

That is why this year’s gala is raising many expectations, since It has been mentioned that there will be more announcements than ever, the indicated figure being greater than 50. Obviously nothing is known about this complete list, since, currently, is the best kept secret in the industry. However, this is the Internet, so the normal thing is that things leak, thereby giving rise to it is already known which will be nine of these announcements.

A list with nine demos is filtered through the Xbox Store

Under this premise, the leak comes out of the Xbox Store, of which nine demos have been known in relation to The Game Awards 2021, being so Apparently they will be titles that will be presented at the indicated gala. Of course, do not expect any triple AAA, since the names that have come out are unknown to most, these being the following:

Treasures of the Aegean

Aspire: Ina’s Tale

Space boat

What Lies in the Multiverse

The Darkest Tales

RaccooVenture

Aztech: Forgotten Gods

Josh Journey: Darkness Totems

Outbreak: Contagious Memories

At the moment these are the games that could make an appearance at the gala on December 9. It will be necessary to see if in the coming days more names will be filtered, since these types of leaks do not usually come alone. However, the only thing we are clear about is that to know the definitive list of games we will have to wait for The Game Awards gala to be held in about two weeks.

