Medical Relationships: According to research conducted by the Center for Education and Research on Compassion and Altruism from Stanford University. Patients are more than twice as likely to listen to their doctor when he is a good communicator.

Additionally, patients receiving compassionate care are more likely to disclose important information to their physicians. Which makes the diagnosis more accurate, according to research.

How to improve Medical Relationships?

1. Show a commitment to your safety

COVID really brought home the need for open communication with patients. Practices that demonstrated their commitment to the safety and well-being of their patients through a clear and rigorously followed safety protocol saw an increase in patient loyalty, even in the midst of a crisis. Even as the pandemic slows down, patients want to know that you take their health seriously.

2. Minimize waiting times to see a specialist

Long waiting times are the main complaint from patients. Make sure you have strong scheduling guidelines in place to avoid overbooking providers. If things are running late, call the patient to let them know so they can come in a few minutes later or at least be prepared for the wait.

3. Express concern about your symptoms

Ask the patient to list any questions or concerns. Send a link to a page on your website telling them what to expect on their first date. Provide a form on your website, one that simply asks, why did you schedule your appointment and what are your concerns or questions? Once they have made their appointment, tell them to use the link to provide any additional information they would like the doctor to know.

Even if patients do not complete it, express the correct attitude, which is that you care.

4. Show interest in the patient’s experience

Greet the patient. When a patient walks through the door, have the front desk staff stand up to greet them. It is the most courteous thing to do, it is good that the reception staff stand up periodically, show interest in the patient and make him feel important.

When you do that, you make the patient feel unimportant and like a cog in the patient factory.

5. Start a conversation with patients and caregivers

Communication with patients is a crucial part of the overall patient experience. If you are already a patient, ask the reception staff to greet you by name. If not, ask for their name and how they can help.

REMEMBER:

Ask them what their day was like, what their trip to the office was like, or what they thought about the local high school football team that won last night. Ask for their opinion on something, to start a conversation and treat them as you would a friend who walks into your house.

