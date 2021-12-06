December is an ideal month to do things with children. Go to the theater, to see nativity scenes, Christmas lights, exhibitions … and it is also time to make crafts with them at home to entertain them, and to decorate the house.
Taking advantage of the bridge, and in case you need inspiring ideas to leave the consoles and mobiles and do manual activities, We have been diving through Instagram to find proposals for easy and successful crafts so you can have a very pleasant time doing family activities.
Some friendly reindeer
See that more cute Christmas reindeer can be made quickly and easily. And also, they are super decorative.
Tissue paper angels
Do not tell us that these little angels made with tissue paper are not ideal to decorate the tree, a dresser, or to hang behind the window glass.
Christmas trees with cardboard and rope
Another very simple craft: prepare these Christmas trees with cardboard and rope. Of course, be careful with the little ones, because you need a silicone gun.
Various Santa Claus
I have to admit that I am not very Santa Claus. But these ideas to prepare with children are perfect to distract them for a while and make them feel the magic of Christmas.
A nice Christmas greeting
Colored cards, and markers. You don’t need more to prepare this nice Christmas greeting in the shape of a hand.
