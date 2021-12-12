7 tips to prevent periodontitis

Fact checked The article has been verified to ensure the highest possible accuracy (content includes links to reputable media sites, academic research institutions, and occasionally medical studies). All content on our website has been reviewed, however, if you believe that our content is inaccurate, outdated or questionable, you can contact us to make the necessary corrections. 9 minutes

Periodontal disease can have serious consequences for both oral and general health. Discover some strategies to prevent its appearance.

Oral health goes beyond not having cavities and showing off a bright, aligned smile. The gums also deserve some care; Therefore, here we tell you how to prevent periodontitis.

Periodontal disease is a very common pathology; its prevalence increases as we age. Many times, its development is progressive, slow and silent, so that people cannot identify it.

But nevertheless, If it is not treated in time, it can lead to the loss of teeth, with the negative consequences on speech, nutrition, appearance and general health that this entails.

In fact, this oral infection increases the risk of other systemic diseases, such as diabetes and heart disease. It is also associated with complications during pregnancy. How to prevent it?

What is periodontitis?

Periodontitis, also known as “periodontal disease” or “pyorrhea,” It is a bacterial infection in the supporting tissues of the teeth. In particular, it compromises structures such as the gums, the cement that covers the dental roots, the periodontal ligament and the alveolar bone, which are responsible for keeping the dental elements fixed.

Inflammation of the gums or gingivitis occurs early in the disease. It occurs as a defensive response of the body to the presence and accumulation of bacterial plaque and tartar that irritate the structure. Gum tissue turns deep red, swells, sore, and bleeds easily.

If gingivitis is not treated, inflammation increases and bacteria reach deeper areas, causing gives rise to an infection of the dental supporting structures.

The union of the gum with the tooth is becoming deeper and periodontal pockets are generated. In addition, the destruction of the periodontal ligament and the bone causes the loosening of the teeth and even their loss.

This causes problems in chewing, eating and speaking. On the way, there is a deterioration in the appearance of the smile that causes low self-esteem and the abandonment of some social activities.

Other associated complications are the following:

Diabetes.

Heart disease

Risk of neurodegenerative diseases.

Problems during pregnancy, such as premature deliveries and low birth weight babies.

The accumulation of bacterial plaque and tartar leads to complications such as periodontal disease.

Symptoms of periodontitis

Early detection of the manifestations of periodontitis facilitates its diagnosis and treatment. Therefore, it is essential to be attentive to the signs. Some of his symptom are as follows:

Red and swollen gums.

Gum bleeding when brushing teeth or spontaneously.

Permanent bad breath.

Bad taste or bad taste sensation.

Sensitivity in the mouth.

Pain to chew

Tooth mobility or gaping or loose teeth.

Retraction of the gums or teeth with longer crowns.

The appearance of these symptoms does not happen overnight, but rather progress gradually. It is necessary to seek dental treatment to avoid the most severe consequences of this disorder.

Causes of periodontitis

Periodontitis is caused by the accumulation of bacterial plaque along and below the gum line. This film of bacteria and food debris sticks to the oral surfaces; If not removed with proper hygiene, it can calcify, leading to tartar or dental calculus.

Tartar appears as a hard, rough grit that can be whitish, yellowish, or brown in color. This calculus accumulates deeper and deeper, causes periodontal pockets and affects the supporting tissues of the tooth.

You should know that, unlike plaque bacteria, tartar cannot be removed by toothbrushing. A professional in-office cleaning is necessary to remove all calculus deposits.

Some factors that predispose to this condition are the following:

Poor dental hygiene or inappropriate.

or inappropriate. Lack of regular dental checks and cleanings.

Smoke tobacco.

Systemic diseases that enhance the damage of supporting tissues, like diabetes and osteoporosis, for example.

like diabetes and osteoporosis, for example. Hormonal changes, such as those that occur during pregnancy and menopause.

Nutritional problems, such as obesity and vitamin C deficiency.

Use of certain medications, especially those that cause dry mouth.

especially those that cause dry mouth. Genetic factors.

Immunity problems, such as leukemia, HIV / AIDS, or cancer treatments.

Measures to prevent periodontitis

Despite how aggressive this pathology can be, there are some simple measures that contribute to its prevention. Here are 7 key recommendations.

1. Brush your teeth effectively

Proper and frequent tooth brushing is one of the easiest and most effective ways to prevent periodontitis. With this simple maneuver it is possible to eliminate accumulations of bacterial plaque, responsible for the pathology.

Tooth brushing should be done at least twice a day and, if possible, after each meal. A soft bristle brush should be used that sweeps from the gums to the tooth.

It’s fundamental take a good time to perform the technique correctly. Care must be taken to sanitize all the faces and sides of the teeth present in the mouth. In addition, it is necessary to clean the tongue, where bacteria also accumulate.

For the toothbrush to serve its purpose it must be in good condition. For this reason, it is advisable to change it every 3 months or sooner if the bristles are open or damaged. For some patients, using an electric toothbrush can go a long way in controlling plaque.

2. Use dental floss

To prevent periodontitis, it is necessary to incorporate flossing into your oral hygiene routine, at least once a day. Pass the floss between the teeth helps to remove plaque and food debris that get trapped in these areas where the bristles of the brush cannot reach.

Dental irrigators and interproximal brushes can also be used to sanitize these hard-to-reach areas. Well, despite performing a correct tooth and gum brushing, if it is not complemented with these accessories, hygiene is incomplete.

In this way, the bacteria between the teeth proliferate, form tartar, and periodontitis begins to be a close possibility.

3. Choose the right toothpaste

Today, there is a wide variety of toothpastes on the market. Finding the right one for the particular needs of each mouth can become a challenge.

To choose the correct toothpaste and prevent periodontitis the ideal is to ask the dentist for advice. The professional will be able to recommend the product that he considers most appropriate for each case.

If there is no particular need, it is important to choose a toothpaste that contains fluoride. In addition, it is important to look for a product that has the seal of approval of a recognized dental entity, such as ADA.

In particular cases, the dentist may recommend products with specific ingredients to reduce tartar formation, treat sensitivity, decrease bacteria, or limit inflammation. In these cases, It is essential to follow the recommendations for time and frequency of use indicated by the professional.

4. Use mouthwash

Although the use of mouthwash is associated with a feeling of clean mouth and fresh breath, its function goes beyond these pleasant effects. Oral mouthwashes help reduce plaque and tartar formation; therefore, they are able to prevent periodontitis.

It is a method that complements dental hygiene. In no case does it replace the use of a toothbrush and dental floss, but rather improves the results.

You should know that there are oral rinses with specific ingredients that They are used to decrease the symptoms of periodontal disease. In fact, they are used as part of treatment. However, these should be used according to the professional’s considerations.

5. Visit the dentist regularly

Regular checkups with the dentist and professional cleanings are another way to prevent periodontitis. The dentist is the best person to detect the first symptoms of gingivitis and periodontal disease.

For this reason, Visiting this professional frequently helps to control the general condition of the mouth and to detect any problems early. As in most diseases, the sooner it is diagnosed and treatment is started, the simpler the treatment and the better the prognosis.

Visiting the dentist every 6 months – or more frequently if the professional recommends it – will allow any inconvenience that may arise to be resolved. In addition, it is pertinent to advance the consultation if any symptoms appear that make you suspect a problem in the mouth.

When necessary, the dentist will perform a professional cleaning or prophylaxis to remove the deposits of bacterial plaque and dental calculus that have accumulated. In general, they are performed every 6 or 12 months, depending on the oral conditions of each patient.

Regular visits to the dentist are essential to take care of oral health and prevent dental diseases.

6. Stop smoking

Getting rid of the habit of smoking brings multiple benefits to the health of the person. At the oral level, it is a way of decrease the risk of oral cancer, improve breath, avoid dryness and, of course, prevent periodontitis.

Smoking weakens the immune system, so bacteria can develop gum infections more easily. Also, once tissue damage occurs, healing is slower and more difficult.

7. Take care of general health

As we anticipate, many systemic pathologies are related to oral health. Thus, diseases such as diabetes, osteoporosis or neurodegenerative disorders, for example, can aggravate periodontitis.

Regular checkups are one way to take care of your general health. In case of suffering from a chronic condition, taking the prescribed medication will help to avoid the complications that systemic disorders cause.

Preventing periodontitis is possible

Periodontal disease is a very common oral condition. Its consequences not only affect the mouth and its functions, it also affects the health, self-esteem and quality of life of those who suffer from it.

Nobody wants to deal with bleeding gums, bad breath, or moving teeth. For this reason, preventing periodontitis becomes of great importance. So these tips are worth applying to keep your teeth and gums healthy.

