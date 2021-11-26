We show you some promotions for a limited time in technology that you can’t miss this Black Friday on Amazon.

The season of offers and discounts is not over, the Black Friday has arrived and thousands of companies come together to offer their products with considerable prices compared to what we can find during the rest of the year. On this occasion, the Black Friday will take place from November 25 to 29, however, there are some products of Amazon Mexico that are discounted for less time, so if you want to find good offers, you should hurry to get them as soon as possible and prevent other users from beating you.

Taking into account that in recent years (especially in a pandemic) the digital revolution has shown its importance for the consumer since a considerable number of people found themselves in the need to adopt digital media (either for work or entertainment purposes ); today we will show you some technology offerings that may interest you so that you take advantage of this Black Friday with Amazon to the max.

With this large screen with 4K image quality you can delve into your favorite content without missing any detail, whether it be your favorite movies, broadcasts or video games; now you can take advantage of this with a discount for a limited time.

Price: $ 17,999.00 – You save: $ 4.934.00 (22%)

Buy here.

With this waterproof and tactile smart watch, you can measure your heart rate, record your steps and distance traveled, measure the quality of sleep and connect it to your phone to take calls, among other functions; For a limited time you can buy it with a considerable discount on its conventional price.

Price: $ 1,699.00 – You save: $ 600.00 (26%)

Buy here.

This portable project will allow you to enjoy battery life for up to 2 hours with a screen that you can see from any white surface, without the need for a support or installation, ideal for dark, low-light spaces; Take advantage of the opportunity to create your own home theater at a discount for a limited time.

Price: $ 7,604.00 – You save: $ 3,688.70 (33%)

Buy here.

These bluetooth headphones will allow you to accurately hear musical details with high sound quality so that you can enjoy your movies, series, videos and favorite music, without having to worry about being careful with cables. These feature extra bass sound and digital noise canceling for up to 30 hours, plus they allow you to make hands-free calls; enjoy your discount for a limited time this Black Friday.

Price: $ 2,779.00 – You save: $ 2,200.00 (44%)

Buy here.

This device will allow your internet signal to reach further, ideal for those corners of your home where for some reason the internet does not reach correctly. This through the TP-Link Tether application, which will allow you to manage your network using any iOS or Android device (limited time offer).

Price: $ 949.00 – You save: $ 350.00 (27%)

Buy here.

This camera will allow you to capture some unforgettable moments that you want to capture, to later send your photos to your computer, cell phone, etc., thanks to its multi USB cable. Its 5x optical zoom and its macro focus distance (5cm) will allow you to take good photographs with its different modes if you do not have professional knowledge, but with a sufficient level of quality. (limited time offer).

Price: $ 2,235.00 – You save: $ 763.00 (25%)

Buy here.

This Huawei brand computer offers you a 14.0-inch screen, with a memory storage capacity of 512.0 with a high processing capacity, in addition to its elegant design.

Price: $ 12,999.00 – You save: $ 2,000.00 (13%)

Buy here.

These were some technology products that you should take advantage of this Black Friday on Amazon to take advantage of the offers and enjoy their benefits.