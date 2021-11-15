Is that boy drooling over you? These signs give it away …

It is no secret to anyone that most boys have a hard time expressing their feelings, but believe it or not, most do it with small actions that we share with you here. Pay attention!

By Antonio García

It may interest you: Breadcrumbing: 5 Signs that it is only playing with you

7 signs that it dies for you

It is your personal bot

Live aware of everything you do and publish on social networks, literally everything! He is the first to comment on your photos, like your publications, do duets on Tik Tok, share memes, say good morning and good night on WhatsApp and even send you one or another email.

Get your attention

He plays funny to attract your gaze, so that you notice his presence and give a little meaning to his life. Get used to it showing off in front of you; fight so that you always see him as the best, the coolest, the strongest, the “most” in everything … also get used to his games as a child.

Befriends your friends

He wants to be part of your life and he dies because you consider him part of your closest circle of friends, of those who know your secrets, your dreams and desires. His intentions to have a sincere friendship with you carry an extra: conquer you, get to know you and help you.

It may interest you: Anger, sadness and frustration: how to deal with uncomfortable emotions

Appears everywhere

Just as the bot appears on all social networks, there are more popular kids who, “coincidentally”, appear at the same time and in the same place as you. And this goes from the hallway at school to a party to which he was not invited.

Say hello to your parents

Do you need more explanation? If a boy – without being your boyfriend – has the enormous courage to approach and greet your parents, he is not only crazy about you, he also loves you well and for something very nice.

Defend you from bullys

And not only from them, but from anyone who dares to hurt you. Sometimes he even defends you against yourself and your low self-esteem, gives you advice on improvement and helps you fight any battle. He is brave for you; for him, his greatest reward is knowing that you are well and happy.

Subscribe to Tú Magazine: https://www.tususcripcion.com/product/n-tu/

Follow us on Instagram: @revistatumexico