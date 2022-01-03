The bathroom is one of the rooms in the house that costs the most keep in order. Combs, brushes, cosmetics, towels … very different items that are difficult to keep organized both because of their variety, and because of the rush we usually carry when using them.

For start 2022 with the bathroom in order, We have prepared a selection of Ikea items to keep this room perfectly organized.

New arrivals Winter 2021 – IKEA

A towel rail chair





An auxiliary furniture that is two in one: a chair with a bamboo towel rail, ideal to help you keep the bathroom in order, and in a very decorative way. Price: 49 euros.

A towel bench





This towel rail is very functional, because in addition to the hangers and the upper bar, it has a bench with perfect storage for storing towels or toilet paper rolls. Price: 149 euros.

A set of boxes with a lid





To keep your drawers or a shelf in order, this set of 5 transparent boxes with a smoked finish and with a lid is ideal. Price: 10 euros.

A box with compartments





This box with compartments will help you keep your beauty and hygiene items in order, while you have them exposed and visible. Price: 14 euros.

A revolving shelf





If you want to keep organized the small objects that tend to disappear easily, get this functional revolving shelf. It costs 10 euros.

A pot for toothbrushes (pendant)





If you don’t have much space above the sink, or if you always have it full of objects, you can put the toothbrush pot on the wall. In addition, you do not need to nail it to the wall, since you just have to press it against it after you have cleaned it. Price: 4 euros.

A coat rack for the door





The hangers are a must in the bathroom to hang towels or bathrobes. And the door is the perfect place to place them without taking up space or having a visual impact. If you also do not want to nail it, this coat rack that is placed on the upper edge of the door is ideal. Price: 3 euros.

