In partnership with Nuro, 7-Eleven is betting on a new commercial delivery service using autonomous vehicles, a trend we are seeing more and more.

As part of a new era in terms of the consumer experience, this time 7-Eleven returns with a strategy that had already tried a similar system a few years ago and that, now, various brands and / or companies are also using.

These are times of constantly testing new ways to attract consumers and, incidentally, to keep those you already have in your pocket.

For this, the use of technology is a great resource and even more so when we are still living a pandemic context in which the consumer’s vision, preference and experience have changed greatly.

Today, somehow, customers are looking for new ways to make their purchases without the need to visit the store in person; the remote is sought and, in that sense, comfort is sought.

Now, for brands it is also important to continue experimenting and designing strategies to attract consumers who, as we already mentioned, are looking for other types of experiences.

In this way, the system of product delivery through autonomous vehicles begins to be recurrent in various companies, being Walmart, Ford and 7-Eleven, among others, those that have been betting on this method.

The 7-Eleven thing has to do with a partnership with Nuro, an American robotics company based in Mountain View, and with which it is beginning to test deliveries through autonomous vehicles in the Silicon Valley enclave of Mountain View, California .

Launched December 1 and accessible to consumers from 7-Eleven’s 7NOW app, this service is using Nuro’s autonomous Priuses and is expected to make use of Nuro’s vehicles over time. R2 delivery, also from Nuro, which are designed for deliveries of products specifically.

It should be noted that this is not the first time that 7-Eleven has tried this modality; In 2016 it did something similar with the drone company Flirtey in the state of Nevada, United States, while in Korea it has implemented the use of delivery robots.

In other words, we are talking about a trend that 7-Eleven has gradually adapted to and that, over time, can be in general use not only in the United States, but in other parts of the world.

At the moment, according to the company, this is a pilot, although it could be expanded little by little as it becomes accepted among consumers.

Walmart is another of the companies that also began to test their deliveries through autonomous vehicles and even with drones. Sure, this only in some regions of the United States.

In September of this year, the company announced a collaboration with Ford and Argo AI to launch a delivery service through said technology.

