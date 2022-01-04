In the style of Britney Spears, a 7-Eleven employee insulted a consumer after he threatened to report her behavior. This is the story.

For years, establishments such as Oxxo and 7-Eleven became the ideal space for people to make almost all kinds of purchases and those called “emergency”.

Today it is practically impossible to imagine a street without an Oxxo or 7-Eleven store; their presence is such that, little by little, the old stores or groceries are very much disappeared and forgotten.

And it is that competing with both giants represents a great challenge, especially in a society that is more used to hyper consumption. In addition, it must be taken into account that you can find everything in each of these establishments, from basic products such as bread, water, soda, etc., to mobile recharge services, cash withdrawals, among many more, which makes the scale tip towards them.

Although, compared to the old “corner” stores, the treatment is different, the truth is that more and more consumers turn to both 7-Eleven and Oxxo when they need or require to buy something in an emergency.

Of course, some consumers even mention that, after the arrival of Oxxo or 7-Eleven, the “essence” of the old stores has been lost, when the customer could interact with the shopkeeper; Now, the situation is different, to such a degree that, at times, the deal is more than bad.

This is precisely what a consumer has reported on Twitter, who, through his account, @gusmartellt, He denounced not only the bad attitude of a 7-Eleven employee, but, according to his tweet, she threatened both him and his family and even insulted him with the “Britney signal”.

@ 7ElevenMexico @plazagaleriasmx @AlcaldiaMHmx @Profeco @SSPCMexico An employee at the plaza galerías de las estrellas cdmx branch refused to make a payment that I asked her despite being on schedule. He threatened and insulted my family and me when I said I would report. pic.twitter.com/1RmCIiWtvM – Gustavo Martell (@gusmartellt) December 31, 2021

A serious mistake? Yes, a serious mistake on the part of the store employee, since she has forgotten one of the most important values ​​for brands: dealing with the customer.

At present, with the eCommerce boom thanks to the arrival of the pandemic, the basic contact between the customer and the brand that consumes has been lost, this because, now, consumption habits are different, they are submerged in the network and purchases are made virtually, online, and interact with a computer.

Back to reality or the so-called “new normal”, despite the great advantage of online shopping, consumers continue to seek personal experience: visit the store, stroll through the aisles of it, look closely at their products And, incidentally, create that basic bond with the employee.

If we take into account that personal contact left with the pandemic, today, in a context of social restructuring, human contact is what is intended to be retaken and a good way is, without a doubt, through the employees of the stores.

