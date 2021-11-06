Find out what more functions you can run from the iOS command center.

Use Do Not Disturb mode, turn on the flashlight, mirror your phone’s screen, enable and disable Wi-Fi connectivity –although we’ll talk about this at length later– or simply control the sound volume. All of these features are available from one place in iOS: the Control Center.

The iPhone Control Center came as part of a major update in iOS 7, software that Apple engineers painstakingly polished to give users a big change to the system’s user interface design. Since then, it has continued to change and evolve.

Today, the iOS 15 Control Center offers a wide repertoire of personalized functionalities that allow users to access shortcuts to execute according to what actions. If you are not familiar with this system control panel or if you simply want to discover more news, then we recommend our favorite buttons to include in the Control Center. We started!

How Siri Works on a Mac, Apple Assistant User Guide

Our favorite features for the Control Center

Each user makes a different use of the Control Center, it all depends on the habits of each one. For example, a detective (there are some among our readers) will have a button to record voice notes and a cook will have another button for the timer to help him not miss the time. souffle. These are our 7 favorites.

1. Wi-Fi connectivity, Bluetooth, mobile data, AirDrop …

The connectivity panel that is assigned by default in the Control Center is, how could it be otherwise, a must-have for any iPhone user. It is extremely easy to activate and deactivate functions such as mobile data or Wi-Fi connectivity. However, deactivating Wi-Fi does not completely disconnect and this causes the system to continue using energy resources to keep it pending activation.

Another thing that we would improve on the connectivity panel of the Control Center is the possibility of customizing which four buttons appear, because for example to activate the AirDrop functionality you have to keep the button pressed on the panel. But surely Apple will solve it soon. For the rest, this panel is perfect and conveniently necessary, that is why it enters our favorites.

2. Home automation

As good geeks, in the writing of iPadízate could not miss the button to access HomeKit, the iOS home automation accessory control tool. Apple did a great job implementing HomeKit in the Control Center, after opening the main menu you can open new panels for each of your accessories, and all this from the Control Center and a couple of taps on the screen.

It is a luxury to be able to sit on the sofa at home and turn on the lights in the living room or lower the blinds from your iPhone. And the more comfortable the process, the better.

3. Apple TV

I am a user who makes great use –perhaps excessive at times– of Apple TV, so in its day I decided that it would be a great idea to incorporate a button in the Control Center to enable a virtual remote for the Apple TV from which you could control the TV from the iPhone, in case you do not have the Apple Siri Remote at hand.

When you open the virtual remote you will be able to find all the buttons that the original remote has, even the touch panel. Intuitive, comfortable, efficient and best of all: it works instantly and without any lag. This is why it is one of my favorite buttons for the iOS Control Center.

4. Screen recording

There is a button for the Control Center that allows you to record a video by capturing the screen of the device. I really like to share my nonsense, my memes or even create my own GIFs to send to my friends or just to do a little tutorial, so I love being able to have such an interesting function so close at hand.

5. Low power mode

The low power mode of iOS is a wonderful feature that completely disables a large number of system tasks, thus making the battery last much longer. With this mode enabled you can disable background updates, make the screen turn off earlier if you are not using the iPhone, disable notifications and much more. A highly recommended option for your Control Center.

6. Dark mode

Like the low power mode, the dark mode in iOS saves the iPhone a little more battery since the pixels on its screen do not reflect as many white tones, and this is especially noticeable on phones with OLED screens. And not only that, but it also helps me personally fall asleep more easily, and let’s not deny it … it makes the design much cooler!

7. Quick notes

Apple recently introduced Sticky Notes functionality on iPad and Mac, now it is available on iPhone as well. And yes, it also has its own button for the Control Center. With this shortcut you can create quick notes for habits such as making a shopping list, jotting down ideas or working on documents.

How to customize the Control Center to your liking

Through the latest updates to the operating system, Apple has perfected its Control Center so that users can enjoy much more customization. Therefore, it is very convenient to add new buttons that give access to functions that are adapted to the taste and needs of each individual.

This is how you can customize your Control Center and add your preferred options.

1. Open the Settings app on your iPhone.

2. Click on the Control Center section.

3. Click on the green “+” button to add new functions.

Four. Click on the red “-” button to remove functions.

5. Keep your finger pressed on a function to move it and change its order.

Update iPhone without Wi-Fi: so you can download an iOS version with mobile data

These have been the functions that we like the most to access them from the iOS Control Center. But there are many more! Tell us which buttons you have added to your Control Center in the comments.

Related topics: ios

Join our Telegram channel @iPadizate Join

Follow us on Facebook ipadizate.blog Follow, continue

Subscribe to HBO Max with a 50% discount forever to subscribe