Headphones are becoming an increasingly important peripheral in a gaming ecosystem, since nowadays not everything is sound quality but players are looking for a device that allows them to wear them for hours and hours without suffering fatigue, which is why the ergonomics it is one of the most important points. Aware of this, Newskill has created the new Sobek with a slim and very comfortable design thanks to its fully padded adjustable headband, as well as the careful ear pads. According to the manufacturer, players will be able to forget they are wearing headphones and thus concentrate on the game, as they provide the best comfort to use them for hours and hours.

The new Sobek gaming headphones from Newskill are actually available in 4 different variants, since we have the stereo and 7.1 models and, in each of them, we will find models in Ivory (white and gray) and black, so that gamers They will be able to acquire not only the model that best suits their needs, but also the one that best suits the color of their play station.

As you will have seen in the technical specifications, both models have quite similar characteristics and not only in design, with their 40 mm diameter neodymium magnet speakers and frequency response of 20 Hz to 20 KHz. Both also have an omni-directional microphone with Noise Cancellation and flexible rod that, in addition, is removable for maximum comfort.

In essence, what differentiates both models is that the normal Sobek has stereo audio, and therefore is compatible with practically any audio source that supports connection with a 3.5 mm minijack connector (it has two, in fact, one for the headphones and another for the microphone). For its part, the Sobek 7.1 have 7.1 surround sound and its connection is via USB, so it incorporates an internal sound card that, in addition, gives them a better level of configuration through the manufacturer’s software.

Finally, it should be noted that both models incorporate RGB lighting in the outer area of ​​both ear muffs to give it a touch of color (yes, the stereos also have it), although it is true that in this case the manufacturer has not indicated whether it is or not configurable (we understand that, at least, in stereos it is not, but it is likely that we can configure their colors and effects through the control software of the 7.1 model).

Price and availability

The new Newskill Sobek and Sobek 7.1 headphones are now available at the manufacturer’s online store at a suggested retail price of € 44.95 for the stereo model and € 54.95 for the 7.1 model, regardless of whether you choose Ivory or Black. However, you should know that at the moment in the Newskill store these headphones are on sale, so you can buy the stereo model for € 39.95 and the 7.1 model by € 49.95, in both cases also with free shipping costs.

In addition to the Newskill store, the manufacturer has also indicated that we will soon be able to buy them also in other stores, such as Amazon and PcComponentes.