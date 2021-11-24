Not only do they like each other, they just can’t live without each other! Find out if your chemistry with that boy is from another world

For a love story to be truly cute and long-lasting, there has to be something much more than physical attraction. There needs to be a lot of chemistry, rapport, and trust for things to go smoothly in your relationship. How do you know if what you have with your crush is on the right track? We tell you some signs that could indicate it …

It may interest you: Signs that he is afraid of falling in love with you

6 Signs That The Chemistry Between You And Your Crush Is Super Intense

They spend WhatsApp

They can spend hours on the phone or texting each other, they want to tell each other everything! Best of all, they never get bored or run out of conversation, everything is reason to have long conversations!

It may interest you: What your kisses say about you according to your zodiac sign

Too much fun

They laugh like fools and without stopping, of things that only you understand. Besides having a great attraction, they are like best friends. They have so many local jokes that you couldn’t remember them all.

It may interest you: Hello to love? They create the map of single people in CDMX

They kiss nonstop

They never tire of kissing and telling each other how much they love each other. There are times when your lips even burn from kissing him so much, you could be glued to him all day!

You are addicted to its aroma

You love the smell of it and the way it permeates you every time you hug. This is related to the amount of pheromones they secrete when they are together, they are the chemicals of love!

It may interest you: 5 Signs that this boy dies for stealing a kiss

Telepathy

They can guess what the other is thinking or finish the other’s sentence without problem and super spontaneously. It seems that they are mentally connected!

They can look into each other’s eyes without any problem; in fact, it’s the best feeling in the world. They transmit thousands of emotions through their eyes and their looks speak more than a thousand words.

Do you have such a cute relationship with that boy who brings you from a wing?

Follow us on Instagram: @revistatumexico