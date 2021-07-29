good digestion it is the foundation of good health. From frequent bowel movements, constipation to cramps, there are various digestive problems that can be troublesome.

DIGESTIVE HEALTH

Speaking of digestive health, there are many changes that occur in our gut due to our digestion. Also, when new foods are eaten, the digestive system reacts in a new way. What makes digestive health complex.

What makes it more difficult are the myths surrounding digestive health.

Therefore, here is a list of 6 digestive myths that you should warn your patients NOT to believe.

Having a bowel movement once a week is normal

Regular bowel movements are necessary for optimal body function. Bowel movements help remove waste from your diet through the intestine. Having a bowel movement once a day is considered normal. But, as a basic rule, it is also considered normal to have a bowel movement three times a day or three times a week.

Raw vegetables speed up digestion

Eating raw vegetables is wonderful for our health, but not for everyone. People with poor digestion may suffer from bloating problems after consuming raw vegetables. You can tell your patients to eat more cooked vegetables or check how consuming raw vegetables affects their digestion and eat accordingly.

Swelling and cramps are normal

Bloating and cramps are not normal and are related to poor digestive health. People generally consider it normal, but it can be a sign of intestinal inflammation or some other intestinal disease.

Everyone should have probiotics

Some doctors believe that as long as we have probiotics, we can eat whatever we want. Although yes, probiotics help deal with a fungal and bacterial infection. But if you have intestinal dysbiosis, these foods can add more fuel to the fire. People with a histamine intolerance may also find these probiotic foods problematic.

Spicy food and stress can cause ulcers

Spicy food and stress can relieve symptoms, but they cannot cause ulcers. Stomach ulcers are usually caused by the bacteria helicobacter pylori.

The more fiber I eat, the better it will be?

Yes, dietary fibers are healthy but they can cause symptoms of digestive conditions like irritable bowel syndrome (IBS). One should consume around 20 to 35 grams of fiber per day. Overloading the gut with fiber can cause bloating, cramps, and excess gas along with other digestive problems.

