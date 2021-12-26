In this article, ComputerHoy could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

Tired of always having to connect the USB cable to charge your mobile? Are you continually charging your mobile and it makes you desperate? Now is the time to switch to wireless charging. More comfortable, and without discomfort. You leave the mobile in the charging station, and that’s it. And it is not a luxury. If you don’t think so, take a look at these six cheap wireless charging mobiles.

Until recently, wireless charging was seen almost as an eccentricity. But in the last two years it has evolved remarkably, to the point that it is quite likely that in the not too distant future, all charging will be wireless.

If you like to keep up to date with the latest offers and product recommendations, you can follow them in real time on the Computerhoy.com channel on Telegram, where we will keep you informed of the latest technology discounts.

It is true that the recharging speed still does not equal the cable, but it has multiplied by two and three in just one year. And it can be compensated by putting the mobile to charge several times a day, instead of just once. There are many times when we don’t use it. If you only recharge at night, you will not notice the difference.

Another myth that is no longer justified is that wireless charging is an expensive fad. As we will see in this list, You can get a good mobile from Samsung, Xiaomi, Apple and other leading brands with wireless charging.

Xiaomi Mi 10



With Snapdragon 865 and 5G module, this Xiaomi mobile is a high-end that nevertheless falls well below other similar mobiles in terms of price.

With the mobile generation Mi 10 on Xiaomi They have finally set foot in the premium range mobile market. This Mi 10 is a jewel that does not lack anything, including fast wireless charging and also a price of about 600 euros on Amazon.

It has a 6.67-inch Super AMOLED screen and a 90 Hz refresh rate. It is a mobile that is especially good for games, in addition to its refreshment it is compatible with HDR10 +, it has a high level of contrast and brightness of 1120 nits. .

It uses a Snapdragon 865 processor, 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage, although you will also find a version with 256 GB of storage. Xiaomi Mi 10 is the first mobile to carry a 108 megapixel camera, plus a 13-megapixel ultra-wide angle, a 2-megapixel macro, and a depth sensor. The selfie camera is 20 megapixels.

As if that were not enough, it has fast wireless charging of 30 W and even reverse wireless charging of 10 W. It is one of the few mobiles with this speed of wireless charging. It also has WiFi 6, NFC, and a 4,780 mAh battery.

iPhone SE

The new compact Apple mobile has A13 as a processor and NFC for mobile payments, among other leading features, although its price is much lower than that of other iPhones.

One of Apple’s surprises has been the new iPhone SE (2020). With the design of iPhone 8 but with the heart of iPhone 11, this mobile is the cheapest Apple today. Can be achieved on Amazon for 489 euros and in Worten by 465 euros.

It has a 4.7-inch Retina screen, a Touch ID button to unlock it with your fingerprint, a 12-megapixel camera with portrait effect and a camera for selfies and Face ID high-definition video calls.

The best thing is that it uses the A13 Bionic processor present in the iPhone 11, with all the advantages of speed and capabilities of augmented reality or image processing.

This is Apple’s cheap iPhone, but it has a long life of use thanks to the iOS update policy and it maintains its resale price very well once you want to update it.

Don’t forget to read our iPhone SE review to learn more about it.

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE

These are the new Samsung Galaxy S20, now with a somewhat more affordable price, new colors and above all with 5G connectivity. Read: Microsoft's new mouse, with 20% recycled marine plastic

The version “for fans” of the Samsung Galaxy S20 continues to be one of the most interesting versions of the high-end mobiles of the South Korean brand. Samsung Galaxy S20 FE remains a balanced mobile with a good screen, which you can get for 485 euros.

It has an Exynos 990 processor, 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage that you can expand with a microSD card. It also has a 4,500mAh battery with fast charging and wireless charging.

This mobile opts for a 12 megapixel main camera, a 12 megapixel wide angle and an 8 megapixel telephoto. But on the front, for selfies and video calls, you will find a 32 megapixel camera.

Here you can read a complete review of the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE that we have published on ComputerHoy.com.

iPhone 11

With triple camera and Retina display, iPhone 11 is the evolution of Apple’s entry-level, now more colorful than ever.

One of the cheapest Apple mobiles you can get, without going too far in versions, is the iPhone 11. This mobile continues to be an excellent high-end mobile with a large screen, fast processor and wireless charging that can be achieved for 589 euros.

It has a 6.1-inch Liquid Retina LCD screen, an Apple A13 Bionic processor, 4GB of RAM and this time 64GB of storage.

The 12-megapixel wide-angle and ultra-wide cameras are capable of taking great photos in low light, as well as recording 4K video. Its battery is 3,110mAh but it gives a fairly high autonomy thanks to the iOS operating system.

OnePlus 9 Pro

This high-end 5G smartphone features a Snapdragon 888 processor, the best from Qualcomm right now. In addition, it has an AMOLED screen at 120Hz.

Oneplus It is still one of the most interesting brands of the moment thanks to the fact that their mobiles are always launched with the latest of the latest, in addition to an adjusted price and a fairly good value for money.

In this case you can get a OnePlus 9 from 535 euros at Amazon, an excellent price for this high-end mobile.

This smartphone has a 6.55-inch 120 Hz AMOLED screen, as well as a very powerful Snapdragon 888 5G processor, 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage.

The OnePlus 9 cameras allow you to take the best photo and video in every situation thanks to the 48 megapixel main camera with optical stabilizer, a 50 megapixel wide angle and a monochrome sensor for depth photos. On the front it has a 16 megapixel camera.

The 4,500mAh battery with 65W fast charging also has 15W fast wireless charging.

Huawei P30

One of Huawei’s best camera phones has a 6.1-inch screen, an eight-core Kirin 980 processor, 6GB of RAM and 128GB memory. It has a triple Leica camera with 40 MP wide angle, 16 MP wide angle, 8 MP telephoto lens and a 32MP front camera.

One of the star phones of 2019 and that still remains one of the phones with the best camera on the market and with Google services is he Huawei P30. This smartphone with a 6.1-inch screen and a fingerprint reader under the screen has become a cheap option in the high-end range.

You can find a Huawei P30 right now for about 449 euros Amazon, a good price and one of its historical lows. It has everything you are looking for in a high-end mobile, but now very discounted. The eight-core Kirin 980 processor, 8GB of RAM and a fast 128GB storage memory ensure smooth operation.

It also includes the Leica triple camera system with a 48 MP ultra wide angle main camera, a 16 MP wide angle and an 8 MP telephoto lens.

In addition to having 10W wireless charging, it includes a 3650 mAh battery with fast charging at 30 W, which allows you to have 60% of the battery full in half an hour.