December is the month of Christmas gifts and exchanges, both personally and professionally. Gifts are a symbol of friendship, generosity, and companionship. To preserve these intentions, you have to be careful what you give away.
Within companies, giving a gift is perceived as a way of strengthening ties and recognizing the effort of a whole year of work: it shows the interest you have for your collaborators and clients.
It may seem easy to choose a detail for the people who work with you, however, it is necessary that you take into account their tastes, ideologies, beliefs and even the context to avoid a misunderstanding.
That is why I share with you 6 mistakes that you should not make with Christmas gifts:
Repetitive gifts: when you are going to have a Christmas gift with your collaborators, avoid giving something generic that everyone receives equally. Opt for personalized gifts that have a meaning of their own.
Details of little value: if what you are going to give sends a message of little care or it seems that “you want to save on gifts”, it is better that you do not give anything away. Such a gift could cause displeasure in the recipient and negatively affect your image and reputation.
Food or drinks that may offend: it is common to give this type of thing on these dates; However, if you don’t do a preliminary investigation about the other person’s tastes or beliefs, you could offend them. Consider food intolerances and allergies.
Too Flashy Presents – Beware of too pretentious gifts. At times, rather than causing a positive impact, it may seem like a bribe rather than generosity.
Give gifts that can be misinterpreted: Gifts for your clients and collaborators should be professional. Avoid those that can be taken in another sense, such as a perfume, a trip or even clothes.
Neglecting delivery: Giving a gift is creating an experience. If the gift starts with a bad wrapping, it will cause a negative impact.
Take care of how you cover your gift: write a personalized note by hand and give it from the heart. Remember Cristian Dior, a fashion designer, with his phrase: “Style is a way of saying who you are without having to speak.”
Attention to detail will be the key to achieving the effect you are looking for. Think outside the box to turn the usual into something different and make a bigger impact with your gifts. Your gifts denote who you are, watch your personal branding at all times.