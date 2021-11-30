Telekom is offering a trial of the new hybrid system to 800 interested customers until next August. The way that customers have in this test is to contract a product from the fixed network with a MagentaZuhause rate plan and they can get 5G reception at their address.

In the month of december Deutsche Telekom will begin a field test with Hybrid 5G that combines DSL with the new standard. A first regional test has already been successful. In this first test, a 100 Mbps DSL connection was combined with 5G to achieve an average of more than 500 Mbps.

The 5G improves internet connection in many aspects. High speed and capacity broadband, low latency, reduction of energy consumption in the network, among others. For these reasons, Deutsche Telekom is offering a 5G hybrid trial to 800 customers for their home internet connection.

Speedport Smart 4 router

In addition to hiring a fixed network product with a MagentaZuhause rate plan, the second prerequisite is a suitable router, which must be the Speedport Smart 4. In the first test, Teekom had some guesses about the selected hardware, but now they are clear that the Speedport Smart 4 is required. In combination with a 5G outdoor antenna. The router is available for 5.95 euros per month in the “smart home network package” or for a single price of 169.99 euros.

The German operator claims that tests showing 5G outdoor antennas can reach between 400 Mbps and 450 Mbps download and 50 Mbps upload. Moreover, the Speedport 4 is your new flagship router with the Wi-Fi 6 standard. This type of hybrid Internet may be of interest to customers who do not have access to a fast DSL connection in their area. For its part, Telekom has been offering hybrid connections combining DSL with 4G for years and has now decided to start testing with 5G.

Thanks to 5G in the not too distant future we will be able to exponentially increase the number of devices connected to a network, in addition to increasing the connection speed, reducing latency to a minimum. In other words, it will allow us to be connected to everything, throughout the day in the shortest possible time. Actions such as Telekom’s are one more step in the definitive implementation of 5G networks.