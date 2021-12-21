5 things you should never post on LinkedIn

LinkedIn is the place to be for those looking to connect with other like-minded people. However, there are many things that you should never post on the platform if you want to remain on the side of professionalism.

LinkedIn is the most popular professional social network in the world, and its more than 700 million users confirm it. The platform is one of the most effective places to post your resume, portfolio, and any other type of work-related content.

While this service can be a great resource for finding work or networking, there are some things you should never post to avoid compromising your privacy or having any kind of problem on the platform. And here we show you some of them, so we recommend you read to the end.

Your personal information

Never post personal information like your phone number, email address, home address, or other personal information on LinkedIn. Even if you are looking for work, avoid sharing your email as much as possible; since many employers who are interested in hiring you they will communicate directly with you through the platform.

Look also | Learn about the challenges of teleworking and how to overcome them

You may think that posting personal data on a service like this is not such a dangerous thing, but the truth is that can be used against you. By doing this, you could run the risk of being contacted by scammers or spammers who can send you harmful links through your email or fall victim to companies that sell this type of information.

Inappropriate or unprofessional photographs

LinkedIn is a site for establish business or professional contacts and relationships, not to show off your vacation. So do not use photos in which you appear drinking or partying, or with an outfit that could damage your reputation and prevent you from being hired.

Although images can help you attract recruiters, you should be tactful when posting them to the service. Sharing suggestive photos, for example, can also lead to social unrest and awkward interactions with some colleagues. Furthermore, posting inappropriate images that violate LinkedIn policies could lead to the suspension of your account.

Political or religious offices

Posting content about politics or religion on LinkedIn may offend some people and scare away potential clients or colleagues who have a different point of view, or even start heated discussions. Recruiters always search the most popular social media sites to get an idea of ​​the personality of potential candidates and if they see polarizing posts, they may not be interested in you.

Keep in mind that LinkedIn it is not a religious forum, so the vast majority of users are not interested in discussing beliefs or religion. Something similar happens with political publications, since they can be offensive for those who have a different opinion.

Product promotions or sales launches

People don’t follow you on LinkedIn to see ads, so probably they will ignore any sales related posts. This is because sales promotions on LinkedIn seem like spam, considering that the platform is not the ideal place for this content.

People don’t react favorably to self-promotion when it happens on sites they didn’t expect, so this could put potential customers off. LinkedIn is a great place to share valuable information, so Focus on posting content that grows your professional network and creates job opportunities.

Negative feedback

This is probably a no-brainer, but Posting defamatory content on LinkedIn could get you in trouble. If you are sharing incorrect information about a company or person, it is very likely that they will take legal action against you, which means the loss of your job and even a possible jail time. So be careful!

Avoid writing negative posts about your current or former employers on LinkedIn. This can damage your reputation get you fired or prevent you from getting your dream job.

Remember that when using social networks less is more, so try to limit the publications only to important updates or items of job interest instead of sharing everything that nobody cares about on a platform like this.

Related topics: Technology

Subscribe to Disney + for only € 8.99! to subscribe