5 things to watch about Bitcoin this week

Bitcoin (BTC) Price Starts New Week With Rare Disappointment for your bull run in the fourth quarter: it fails to break the previous support.

After a promising weekend, The BTC / USD pair saw the rejection at $ 60,000 on two occasions, and has since headed below $ 57,000 as market momentum wanes.

The stakes are high– Some believe that the sky-high Bitcoin price targets may still be reached by the end of the month, while Others believe that this bull market will take longer to develop than previous ones.

With a month of November looking increasingly likely to break with tradition and miss targets, both compared to the past few months and the old bull market years, traders and analysts are preparing for an uninteresting end of the month.

Cointelegraph takes a look at five factors that could shape BTC’s price action in the last week of a “Moonvember” singularly stressful.

$ 60,000 mark turns into resistance

For most of the weekend, the mood among analysts was simple: “it could be worse.”

After hitting five-week lows of $ 55,650, the BTC / USD pair managed to recoup some of its losses, and Saturday even “opened a hole higher” to hit $ 60,000.

In the end it was unsuccessful, but on Sunday there was a new attempt: the price of Bitcoin enjoyed a few brief minutes in the $ 60,000 range before a firm pushback sent the market tumbling once again.

At the time of writing this article on Monday, The $ 57,000 mark is forming a focus of attention, with the clear momentum that what was once solid support has turned into resistance.

The popular trader Pentoshi summed up the mood, reiterating his wish for a recovery of $ 61,000 as support for the continuation of the bullish momentum.

$ BTC why 61k important? Bc support bc came resistance. Hence the focus on that area for me for now. Here is another way to look at it. What do I want? I want it over 61k. Does the market care what we want? No. 61,000 United states dollars for return of the bull pic.twitter.com/egMRfuLxfV – Pentoshi Won’t Dm You. hates Dm’s. DM’s are scams (@ Pentosh1) November 22, 2021

Why is the $ 61,000 mark important to the price of BTC? Because support turned into resistance. Hence, I am focusing on that area for now. This is another way of looking at it. Which is what I want? I want BTC to go above $ 61,000. Does the market care what we want? No. It takes $ 61,000 for the bullish momentum to return.

The month of November 2021 has so far provided negative returns of -6.5% for hodlers, making it one of the only three months in Bitcoin’s history that have not produced a profit.

As Cointelegraph reported, Other years have seen transformative price action, most notably in 2020, when the BTC / USD pair rose nearly 43% in November.

However, Sunday’s decline managed to fill the latest CME futures gap created on Friday, something that has again become a feature of spot price action this month.

For Crypto Ed trader and analyst, this is what had to happen to increase the chances of a new high occurring in the new week.

“I hope that another stretch to the downside will fill the CME gap tonight and from there it will go up again in the next few days.”, said in part from the Twitter comments on Sunday.

CME Bitcoin futures 1 hour candlestick chart showing the gap. Source: TradingView

Strange similarities

Despite the frustration of a Bitcoin correction just at the wrong time, not everyone is surprised or concerned.

Short terms can show a completely different picture of the health of the market than longer terms, and it is these that commentators are watching to support an enduring bullish thesis this week.

“When in doubt, broaden your perspective.” Compared to his performance in his previous two years after the halving, Bitcoin is still on the right track.

“Corrective structures are remarkably similar so far on BTC’s 8H”, confirmed on Sunday analyst TechDev.

“Nearly up to date 4 years apart. 2021 is still running 5-8 days behind 2017 since July.”

TechDev referred to data showing that Not only has Bitcoin repeated its 2017 performance this year, it has practically copied the timeframes of every phase of its bull market.

In case this continues, The predicted explosion phase should also appear, only this time it would be an order of magnitude higher than the $ 20,000 in 2017.

Comparison of BTC / USD commented chart with RSI highlighted. Source: TechDev / Twitter

A graph shows how Bitcoin’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is copying its 2017 performance in November in particular.

Typically, the highs of bull cycles are accompanied by an RSI reading of 90 or higher, which is a far cry from the current reading on lower time frames.

Funds rise in rematch for $ 60,000

Despite losing the battle for $ 60,000, the process of trying to break out of lower levels has had an unintended impact on the derivatives markets., where traders are increasing leverage once again.

After being effectively “reset” to a neutral level during last week’s lows, financing rates are on the move again.

The fact that they are overly positive, as in Bybit, OKEx and others at the time of writing this article, suggests a bullish bias, that is, the expectation of further gains.

This can have undesirable results., as a fall in prices would begin to undo a large number of positions, and the snowball effect would cause prices to fall further.

Nevertheless, so far liquidations remain meager: $ 70 million in the case of Bitcoin and USD 219 million in the cryptocurrency markets in the last 24 hours.

“The sell-offs are thinning, so the question is which side of the market is running this week,” blogger 52skew summed up on Twitter on Monday, pointing out what happened in the $ 60,000 retest.

The market is hungry for liquidity, decreasing buy and sell volume. (reflects most market participants are waiting for confirmations or hedged) Thining liquidations so question is which side of the market gets ran this week. https://t.co/tpnOsyGErZ pic.twitter.com/Hk4RIfGIiM – Δ (@ 52kskew) November 22, 2021

The market is hungry for liquidity, decreasing the volume of buying and selling. (Reflects that most market participants are either waiting for confirmations or covered) The sell-offs are thinning, so the question is which side of the market is running this week.

For its part, Open interest in Bitcoin futures has yet to break through the all-time highs set before the November 10 crash.

The dollar is the star of the show

In macroeconomic markets, Nervousness over the measures taken against the Coronavirus – and the protests in response to them – continue to present a mixed picture.

With inflation already in the spotlight, now there is talk that the US Federal Reserve will increase the pace of its tapering (or reduction) of asset purchases next month.

“If that idea is spread and emphasized repeatedly, it will increase the likelihood that the tapering that is announced in December will be faster than the pace that was announced in early November.“Jason Schenker, president and chief economist at forecasting firm Prestige Economics, told Bloomberg.

Nevertheless, the star of this week is the US dollar.

This month, the greenback has overcome a long resistance and has reached its highest value since July 2020, based on the US Dollar Currency Index (DXY).

Typically steep gains from the DXY have the opposite effect on Bitcoin, which struggles during those periods. The month of November has not been an exceptionas the DXY changes pace for the surge and has held a reading of 96.

DXY 1-day candlestick chart. Source: TradingView

“The problem? Sentiment is getting very extreme in the currency market realm.”, warned analyst Helene Meisler over the weekend.

Conversely, a trend reversal in the unusually volatile DXY would provide a proof of inverse correlation with BTC.

The feeling says “wait and see”

As for the mood of the cryptocurrency market, investors are undecided.

The latest reading of the Cryptocurrency Fear and Greed Index shows that, Despite the short-term price behavior, the market is totally neutral.

In 50/100, The Cryptocurrency Fear and Greed Index is exactly in the middle of its possible value range, highlighting the lack of “extreme” sentiment.

This may work in Bitcoin’s favor, as last week’s jolt sent sentiment back into “fear” territory., from which he has now recovered.

Cryptocurrency Fear and Greed Index. Source: Alternative.me

Contrast this with the Fear and Greed Index of traditional markets, and the dichotomy is clear: “extreme greed” characterized the latter in the previous closing, and now, “greed” still remains.

Keep reading: