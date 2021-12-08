The latest laptop from HUAWEI It offers a large screen, plenty of power for any task, and one of the most stylish designs you can find today.

Whether you want it to study, work, create content, or simply for entertainment, you are sure to love this computer.

We leave you 5 reasons why it should be your next laptop.

Its 16-inch FullView screen is beautiful … and very useful

One of its main elements is the screen, which is 16 inches, with a 2.5K resolution and a 3: 2 aspect ratio, so it is designed so that you get the most out of it when studying or working.

It has virtually no bezels, providing a pleasant immersive experience when viewing multimedia content.

Likewise, it is ideal for content creators who need to have the highest color accuracy on screen, thanks to its certification of accuracy of color TÜV Rheinland.

Offers one of the best cooling systems on the market

If you need a team from which you are going to demand maximum performance, you need to have an excellent cooling system and in the case of the HUAWEI MateBook 16, you got it.

We are talking about the cooling system HUAWEI Shark The end Fan, which is developed by HUAWEI and that allows the equipment to dissipate heat in a powerful and fast way, but very quietly.

This is thanks to two extra wide tubes that expel heat faster, as well as the hinge air inlet and the 79 shark fin blades that each fan has, which are ultra-thin and help the cooling speed. be even faster and the machine can work at full power for long periods without overheating.

Its design combines with EVERYTHING

HUAWEI He is an expert in making ultra premium devices and in this case he is no exception.

We have a computer with a sober and elegant design, just 17.8 mm thick, space gray and a ceramic sand polish that creates a really attractive matte finish that goes with everything.

It doesn’t matter if you are a student, content creator or entrepreneur, HUAWEI MateBook 16 not out of place and always looks good.

It’s an all-terrain laptop

With a powerful AMD Ryzen 7 5800H processor, AMD Radeon graphics, 16GB of DDR4 RAM and 512GB SSD storage, the HUAWEI MateBook 16 she is ready for anything.

Whether you want to use it for college assignments, photo and video editing, project management, social media, scheduling, and even gaming, this laptop can handle it all.

Maximum connectivity

The more the merrier, and in the case of HUAWEI MateBook 16 we are going to have a little of everything.

From ultra-fast Wi-Fi 6 connectivity, Bluetooth 5.1, fingerprint reader on the power button, Performance mode for the most demanding tasks, two USB 3.2 ports, two USB-C ports, an HDMI port and a 2-jack connector. in-1 for headphones and 3.5 mm microphone, this computer is ready to transfer any type of information, download files at the highest speed, connect to any television and even connect your headphones with cable that, although old, are still your favorites .

Did they want something else?