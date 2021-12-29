5 Marvel characters Emma Watson could play

The actress is perfect for many Marvel characters, but we would love to see Emma Watson embody these.

Emma Watson She is a talented actress and a very beautiful woman, who is fondly remembered by the public for her portrayal of Hermione granger in the film saga of Harry Potter. For this reason we would like to see it incorporated into the Marvel Cinematic Universe (UCM). But the opportunities are running out and many of the main female characters are already taken by excellent actresses, so we made this list with some of the females Marvel to which I could give life Emma Watson.

5.- Crystal

Your real name is Crystalia Amaquelin, although it is more identified as Crystal, she is a distinguished member of the Inhumans. Also known for the long romantic relationship she had with Johnny storm, the Human Torch. If mutants or Inhumans came to the MCU, what better way to present it in a big way than with an actress of international level; in addition to giving life to a character fruit of the alliance Stan Lee – Jack Kirby. Or maybe the queen jellyfish?

4.- Gwenpool

In the comics, Gwendolyn Poole came to the Marvel Universe from what she considers to be the “real world.” And because of some tangles proper to his name, whoever designed his heroine costume mistook his name as a variant of Deadpool. However, in its debut it originated as an amalgamation of Gwen Stacy and Deadpool for a variant cover of Deadpool’s Secret Secret Wars # 2 from 2015, in a series of covers dedicated to Spider-Gwen. Her fame led her to introduce her as a Marvel Comics character, and it would be a great opportunity for Emma Stone to introduce a talented but distant girl to the general public still.

3.- Spider-Woman

Now that the story of Spider-man is re-re-rewritten, how about incorporating in this one Jessica Drew. His greatest relationship has been friendship rather than being an integral part of the continuity of the trepamuros titles. Spider-woman is also a Avenger Y Emma has the mixture of youth and maturity that has always characterized Jessica Drew. Do not deny it, the character would enter through the front door to UCM.

2.- Squirrel Girl

Doreen Green, or Squirrel girl, has taken on importance in recent years. So much so, that actresses like Anna kendrick (Twilight, Scott Pilgrim vs. the World) Y Shannon purser (Stranger things) have asked to interpret it. A comical character who is on the rise, who is also one of the master’s latest creations Steve Ditko, it will not be all bad for Emma.

1.- Spider-Gwen

Wow yeah Spider-man intends to enter with everything UCMWhy not also introduce one of the newest creations Marvel What seems to be the cosplayers’ favorite? While purists would not agree to delink Gwen stacy drastically of the love life of Peter parker and given the difference in ages between Emma Y Tom holland, who plays Spider-man, Mary jane could keep the young arachnid and leave alive Gwen safeguarding its importance with the performance of a world-class actress, don’t you think?

