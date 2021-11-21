The most experienced players looking for new challenges at every launch. The truth is Playstation 5 It has games for all types of audiences, but some very interesting proposals have been launched that are not easy to complete. We refer to Demon’s Souls remake, among others. It is preceded by the fame of From Software games that, in addition to having a spectacular level design, knows how to despair the players with its difficulty. With this in mind, below we are going to talk about the most difficult games to play on PS5.

It is not the first time that we have dealt with this question and you can see the most difficult games in history. These are games that have a higher complexity in its mechanics that can be reflected in fighting, impossible jumps or the game system itself. In that case, we have also featured on this list Returnal, the PS5 exclusive that is a roguelike and as such has an added difficulty. Players who are not used to this genre can lose your temper easily.

The games mentioned are really a challenge for gamers and they are not the only ones available on PS5. There are still many titles to reach the platform, but we can already make a ranking with the most difficult games. Although they have a reputation for being complicated, they are not impossible. But you will need a great deal of patience to complete these games that offer levels and unexpected surprises. Do not miss them!

Top 5 hardest PS5 games

These are the 5 hardest games you can play on PS5 and they are complicated for different reasons. While in some you will find traps and bosses very powerful, others penalize the error with death and you will have to start from the beginning. These prepared for these challenges?

Demon’s Souls Remake

Announced during the PlayStation 5 digital event, Demon’s Souls Remake is a title that is being developed by Bluepoint Games. The action role-playing game that in its day was a challenge for the most skilled gamers will return completely redesigned to take advantage of the hardware of the new Sony console. Demon’s Souls Remake will have two graphic modes, one of them will allow play in 4K and with ray tracing at the cost of running at fewer frames per second. Then there will be a high performance mode that will allow you to play at higher fps but sacrificing 4K resolution.

More details of Demon’s Souls Remake

One of the best remakes ever made in recent years for various reasons. Graphically it is a show that take advantage of the power of the new generation of consoles, but maintains that unique style of the Souls so gloomy. As for the difficulty, it is a game that can despair even the calmest player. Any enemy can be lethal If it catches you off guard, so you’ll have to be attentive to everything that happens around you.

Returnal

Developed exclusively for PlayStation 5, Returnal is a third person shooter game with roguelike touches. The protagonist has to survive on a very hostile planet that has a peculiarity, it changes with each death. The developers have leveraged the Tempest Engine, Sony’s console’s 3D audio engine, to deliver a much more immersive experience. Also, thanks to the console’s SSD, loading times are almost instantaneous. It also does one of the features of the DualSense controller: adaptive triggers and haptic technology.

More details of Returnal

Returnal is not a game with a devilish difficulty, but its roguelike elements are the key. Selene is the protagonist of this space history, where you will face the unknown in a rather hostile environment that is procedurally generated. This means that when Selene dies, she returns to a starting point and the scenario has also changed. Therefore, it is time to learn again on the fly to defeat all the enemies. We will only tell you that each boss is a real headache.

Nioh 2

Nioh 2 is a Action RPG that takes place during the Sengoku era. You get into the skin of a half human and half yokai supernatural warrior. The Team Ninja game invites you to travel to a Japan that is immersed in wars. In turn, heMonsters and spirits haunt a land that has become dangerous. This second installment has a new, more dynamic combat system. When fighting you can use the traditional weapons of the samurai, swords and hatchets, or use the yokai skills. In addition, you can help or be helped by other players, you just have to summon the specters and they will give you a hand in the fighting.

More details of Nioh 2

This role-playing game has been compared to Dark Souls, saving distances. This is due to its so demanding combat and mechanics to use the special abilities of the yokai. The game is awesome with a satisfactory progression system for the most veteran players. Despite his difficulty peaks, the player can summon other players to assist them in combat. But don’t worry, if it’s too complicated for you, Nioh 2 has a 3 player cooperative multiplayer.

Hades

Developed by the same studio that Bastion did in its day, on this occasion they have launched a roguelike type game with a lot of action and an atmosphere that catches us from minute one. In Hades we are an immortal prince of the underworld who has the powers and weapons of Olympus. Our mission is escape from the clutches of the god of death. According to the developers, the game offers a narrative and world-building richness worth noting.

More details of Hades

Like Returnal, it is a roguelike focused on hack and slash combat from Zagreus, the prince of the underworld, who has to escape from the kingdom. Therefore, it is essential to master the movement to win all fights without suffering a scratch. Being a dungeon game, it has special characteristics. For example, if Zagreus dies he will have to face his father, eliminating some advantages and improvements that you have achieved during the last chance.

Elden ring

It is an action-adventure RPG developed by From Software and distributed by Bandai Namco Entertainment. The argument has been written together with George RR Martin (Game of Thrones writer), is based on a hero who goes on an adventure to gain the upper hand in a war with an artifact. This protagonist can be adapted to three classes: Hunter (who will use a long bow as his main weapon), a warrior (who will have a good-sized club and a shield) or a sorcerer (who will be able to use magic from a magic book, even invocations).

More details of Elden Ring

Elden Ring has the undisputed hallmark of From Software, so it will be familiar to all fans of Dark Souls. Including its difficulty, although it is now more accessible if you use certain mechanics like summons. That is not to say that the game is going to be a walk, as we have seen bosses who they will put you to the limit with their different attacks. However, it is a game that is enjoyed and the difficulty is part of its charm.

As you can see, we have included Elden Ring after seeing some of the most demanding matches against their enemies. Compared to Dark Souls, this title is arguably the most accessible from From Software, but don’t over-relax or you’ll end up throwing the controller out the window. And if you are stuck in one of them, remember that it is important to memorize the patterns and learn each enemies phase. Best of luck in your next challenge!