In fact, more and more users are opting to start in this software sector in order to develop your own titles. There are those who prefer creating applications for mobile devices, others for desktop platforms, or both. There are also many who choose to try to develop their own video games or start learning in this growing sector.

The truth is that there are several ways to start developing our own titles in the field of games for PC. We have the possibility of starting from scratch with some type of specific programming language, or opting for a somewhat more specific platform. Likewise, for all this that we are commenting on, we have a series of engines that allow us to create video games, making things much easier for us. Here the most popular engines are Unreal and Unity, proposals that surely many of you are very familiar.

Many of the current titles of this type that we enjoy at the moment have been developed based on these two mentioned engines. But despite its widespread use and popularity, we should not limit ourselves to these two elements of game development.