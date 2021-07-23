Thanks to Theme Park or RollerCoaster Tycoon, the amusement park video games. These are simulation games in which the player can build and manage a theme park with its different attractions, restaurants, shops or services. It does not have a specific objective, so games can be extended infinitely. There’s also zoo games in which animals can be raised in captivity. If you like this type of game, don’t miss the best amusement park and zoo rides for PC.

We recently told you about the best economic simulation games for PC that include theme park games. Mainly because players start with a starting money to set up their own economic activity that will bring you many benefits in the long run. To achieve this, you have to take into account the expenses and income of the park because each installation has a maintenance cost.

In addition, in these games the visitors opinion. Normally the player receives feedback on their needs such as the absence of bins, the installation of public toilets or food. It is also important to recruit personnel such as cleaners or vets in zoos. They are games with simple mechanics, great editing tools and very satisfactory results. So below you have a list with the amusement parks and zoos rides essential for PC.

Top 5 best amusement park and zoo games for PC

In the following lines you can find the 5 best amusement park and zoo games for PCs that have build and management mechanics. All these games are available on digital platforms such as Steam or Epic Games Store.

Planet Coaster

Planet Coaster is a simulation game of construction and management of amusement parks developed by Frontier Developments. The player can design and build a theme park in isometric view and create their own attractions such as the roller coasters, in addition to modifying the terrain to your liking. But that’s not all because managing the amusement park will also be one of the responsibilities, as well as manage resources well and the park’s income to satisfy visitors. Players can share your creations through a tool called “Global Village”.

Spiritual successor of RollerCoaster Tycoon 3, this game goes even further in construction and management. In this regard it is possible completely design a roller coaster and even try it in the first person. This will allow you to know firsthand the feeling that visitors have when ride your attractions. This delivery is the most complete and even water attractions.

Planet Zoo

Planet Zoo is a simulation game where we have to create different types of habitats for each of the wild animals that the zoo has, and everything to make them feel at home. In addition, each species must be investigated and managed to contribute our bit in development. As in any simulator, you also have to manage the zoo so that nothing is missing. The Deluxe Edition of Planet Zoo includes multiple wallpapers, the original soundtrack composed by Jim Guthrie and JJ Ipsen, and three unique animals: the Komodo dragon, the Thomson gazelle, and the pygmy hippo.

Simulation games are increasingly realistic as this Planet Zoo demonstrates. Animals behave more naturally, but could escape your premises if the fence is broken. For that reason it is important hire security guards specialized in animals, as well as veterinarians and other caregivers. Planet Zoo also includes up to 10 species of endangered animals.

Zoo Tycoon: Ultimate Animal Collection

In Zoo Tycon: Ultimate Animal Collection We will be in charge of a Zoo, where we will have to do all kinds of procedures, from building the different rooms where the animals will live, as well as any installation that the park needs, to managing the animals, their care and reproduction. This game is possibly the most complete animal park simulator that has been made to date, being a benchmark in the field of simulation games.

Zoo Tycoon was a game very popular in the 2000s, even counting on a dinosaur edition. In this updated version, certain animals such as kangaroos, koalas or cougars. Again, the objective is the same: to build and economically manage a zoo where the animals feel happy. If you get that, the public will come from everywhere to see them.

Jurassic World Evolution

It is a strategy and economic simulation video game developed and distributed by Frontier Developments. It is mainly based on the Jurassic World movie (2018)Here players have the ability to build their own Jurassic park starting from different facilities where dinosaur clones are placed. The player controls the game screen from a Isometric view and it has different tools and options to be able to locate the establishments and manage the entire theme park to make it work.

Jurassic Park dream comes true in this official movie game. Compared to other games on this list it may have less content, but the player will have to allocate money for the expeditions and investigations. The goal is to discover new species of dinosaurs and improve their DNA. This investment will attract millions of visitors to the park.

RollerCoaster Tycoon World

It is a construction and management video game developed by Nvizzio Creations, distributed by Atari and Bandai Namco Entertainment. This delivery includes many new features compared to its predecessor, such as improvements in the game system, graphics, intuitive interface, realistic physics, and exclusive content.

This is the fourth installment in the series, similar to the previous game. Presents three-dimensional graphics and included as a novelty the Park Pulse mechanic, which allows players to see the thoughts of visitors. An Architect mode was also introduced to design your own roller coasters, something that was improved in Planet Coaster. But if built incorrectly, the wagon may get off the tracks.

Nor have we forgotten the dinosaur fans. In this list we highlight Jurassic World Evolution, a game totally inspired by the movie to create a amazing dinosaur park. So you can breed and care for new species to surprise visitors. Are very entertaining games, so we recommend the best amusement park and zoo games in history.