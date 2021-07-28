Neurobic exercises strengthen the brain and serve to stimulate neural connections that promote learning. Basically, because the brain has the ability to mold itself at any stage of life if exercised, in the same way as the physical structure of our body.

It is in this way that the arms, pectorals, buttocks and abdomen muscles must be trained to be in shape. Therefore, the brain also needs to be exercised to optimize cognitive development and strengthen the mass contained in the cavity of the skull. Above all, because these exercises help prevent and delay the cognitive decline that occurs in old age.

Health benefits from neurobic exercises

The brain atrophies when it is not stimulated, therefore, it must be put in motion. Especially in old age, when there is an increased risk of developing highly disabling neurodegenerative diseases, which can be slowed down by constant brain training.

Establishing new connectors in the brain is one of the main benefits that neurobics provide. Since, a dynamic structure of movement, hemispheric linkage and mind-body coordination is established, which improves brain performance, keeping it agile and healthy, in all stages of life. 1 Promotes concentration and memory by making small changes in everyday life. Like taking a different route to get home, brushing your teeth with the opposite hand, looking for your nightwear in the dark, or taking soap in the shower with your eyes closed. They are actions that surely will not make you sweat, but it tones the neurons without hardly realizing it. Neurobic exercises are a valuable tool for learning. Because the training of brain functions facilitates the optimization of multiple intelligence. Highlighting skills and abilities that facilitate educational development in children and adolescents. Likewise, it improves assertiveness in decision-making and professional performance in adults. 2 It allows to maximize the capacities of our brain. Thus, through mental training we can perfect executive functions, planning, and organization. But, it also favors logical reasoning and thinking, in the same way that it contributes to improving language, personal interaction, communication and listening. Delays cellular aging, thanks to the fact that neurobic exercises work together the different areas of the brain. Increasing the ability to control instinctual reactions, regulate emotions and achieve a greater capacity for rational and creative thinking.

Neurobic exercises bring great benefits for physical and mental health, since they are concepts that in terms of well-being cannot be isolated. In this way, we can highlight the strengthening of certain skills such as laterality that helps the reading-writing and communication process. In addition, to increase motor coordination, which allows you to move and think at the same time.

In this same way, mental gymnastics is considered a very simple and effective method. That when applied constantly, it can be very useful to face behavioral, emotional and attention problems. Achieving greater performance in any activity, in addition to obtaining mental clarity, tranquility and successful management of emotions.

