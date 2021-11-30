In these years, the level of brightness and color reproduction have been improved, reaching spectacular brightness figures and exceeding standards used in the cinema. All this, together with the 4K resolution, has made enjoying movies and series at home better and better.

For five years, buying a 4K TV It has been the most sensible option, since at that time the first models with 4K resolution for prices around 500 and 600 euros. Technologies have been improving, and we have the QLED as the flagship of backlight technology, and OLED as the best autoluminescent.

The 8K TVs were advertised with great fanfare. However, most of the sales are concentrated in 4K models currently. Users are in no rush to get hold of an 8K TV, and they have many reasons for it.

However, the industry has already begun to quickly consider the 8K arrival last year. Manufacturers started promoting them as the next big upgrade to buy. But there is a serious problem that those televisions face: that there is no content in that resolution.

An 8K TV may be ideal, for example, to watch photos taken in 33 MP or more, since a 8K TV it is capable of reproducing almost 33 million pixels. However, there is hardly any content available at that resolution beyond a few demos, as no movies or series are being produced at that resolution. Some mobiles and cameras allow you to record videos in that resolution, but it does not make much sense to do so. Brands use as a claim the content upscaling from 4K to 8K, but the difference is hardly noticeable.

4K resolution currently offers sufficient quality

And it is that, if we choose for example one 55-inch Smart TV, from 1 meter away You can no longer tell the difference between a 4K and 8K TV. This is why 8K TVs start up in larger sizes. Thus, with 65 inch, the distance must be 1.2 meters, while with 75 inches the difference is no longer noticeable at around 1.4 meters.

Therefore, we not only have the disadvantage that there is hardly any content available in 8K, but also at the distances at which television is currently watched, it is not worth buying a television with a higher resolution.

The most likely thing that will happen in the next few years with the resolution on televisions is going to be similar to what has happened with mobile phones. When it seemed that the mobiles with 4K screens, the industry came to a halt and realized that it was not necessary. With a WQHD or Full HD it is more than enough, and that is why most terminals have Full HD panels, in which it is already quite difficult to find the pixels. A 4K TV and monitor is more than enough today.

Therefore, the most advisable thing today is to buy a 4K TV with good benefits. Buy a 8K TV It currently makes you an early adopter, which means that in two or three years you will find many improvements in a television of that price, so it is better to spend a little less and wait for the next improvements that will come to those televisions. If the 8K really does catch on, its price will plummet in the first few years. Meanwhile, it is much better to opt for a 4K 120Hz TV with HDMI 2.1 connectivity if you want to enjoy the best experience today.