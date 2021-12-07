In the health field, learning is never finished because training can span decades. For this reason, upon graduating from university thousands of young people present the National Examination of Applicants for Medical Residencies (ENARM). But even after completing that stage of life and being specialists they can continue with their preparation. For that there are highly specialized medical courses.
To date there is a wide offer available and it all depends on each hospital. That is why below we share the call just published by the Salvador Zubirán National Institute of Medical Sciences and Nutrition (INCMNSZ).
The Institute offers various one- or two-year programs for physicians who have already completed their training as specialists or subspecialists.
These courses are registered and endorsed by the Faculty of Medicine of the National Autonomous University of Mexico (UNAM) as High Specialty Postgraduate Courses.
List of highly specialized medical courses available
- INTERVENTIONAL ALGOLOGY
- GASTROINTESTINAL PATHOLOGICAL ANATOMY
- ANESTHESIA IN TRANSPLANTS
- CARDIONEUMOLOGY
- BARIATRIC SURGERY
- ENDOCRINE SURGERY
- HEPATO-PANCREATO-BILIARY SURGERY
- DIABETES AND TECHNOLOGIES IN DIABETES
- IMAGE DIAGNOSIS IN NEUROLOGY
- ECHOCARDIOGRAPHY
- GASTROINTESTINAL ENDOSCOPY
- INFLAMMATORY BOWEL DISEASE
- THYROID DISEASES
- VASCULAR CEREBRAL DISEASE
- DISEASES OF MINERAL METABOLISM
- INFLAMMATORY EYE DISEASES
- NEUROMUSCULAR DISEASES
- MONOCLONAL GAMMAPATIAS AND MULTIPLE MYELOMA
- NEUROLOGICAL GERIATRICS
- CLINICAL HEPATOLOGY AND LIVER TRANSPLANTATION
- IMAGE AND INTERVENTION IN BREAST
- PAIN AND PALLIATIVE MEDICINE
- PERIOPERATIVE MEDICINE
- GASTROINTESTINAL MOTILITY
- TRANSPLANT NEPHROLOGY
- NEPHROPATHOLOGY
- NEUROENDOCRINOLOGY
- OBESITY
- MOLECULAR AND SUBCELLULAR PATHOLOGY APPLIED TO MORPHOLOGICAL DIAGNOSIS
- LINK PSYCHIATRY
- INTERVENTIONAL RADIOLOGY
- ARTICULAR RECONSTRUCTION OF THE HIP AND KNEE
- MAGNETIC RESONANCE
- HEART MAGNETIC RESONANCE AND ANGIOTOMOGRAPHY
- COMPUTED TOMOGRAPHY
- HEMATOPOIETIC PROGENITOR CELL TRANSPLANTATION
- KIDNEY TRANSPLANT
- AUTONOMOUS NERVOUS SYSTEM DISORDERS
- ULTRASOUND ABDOMEN AND ULTRASOUND DOPPLER
- ENDOSCOPIC ULTRASOUND
- HIV AIDS
Doctors interested in these courses should contact the teachers of the courses directly to find out the details of the selection process.
Once accepted by the professor of the course of interest, the applicant must submit the documentation specified in the following link.
The registration deadline for accepted students (before the Directorate of Education) will be January 31, 2022.
If you want to know the complete call together with the names of the professors of each of the highly specialized medical courses, you can check it at this link. It is emphasized that an essential criterion for applicants, nationals or foreigners, is the certification by the respective Council of the specialty preceding the course of interest.