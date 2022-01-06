4 tips to keep cheese fresh for longer

Fact checked The article has been verified to ensure the highest possible accuracy (content includes links to reputable media sites, academic research institutions, and occasionally medical studies). All content on our website has been reviewed, however, if you believe that our content is inaccurate, outdated or questionable, you can contact us to make the necessary corrections. 5 minutes

To properly preserve fresh cheese, you will need to implement a series of strategies that reduce the growth of pathogenic bacteria.

Correctly preserving fresh cheese is essential to increase its shelf life. Many people do not apply suitable methods and, therefore, they achieve that the product spoils before or that the microbiological risk increases. In addition, it must be taken into account that certain risk groups should avoid the intake of said food, as is the case of pregnant women.

Now, dairy intake, as a general rule, it is highly recommended for health. These products provide a good amount of proteins of high biological value and essential minerals, such as calcium. Its presence in the diet is related to a good state of health and helps to avoid deficits and deficiencies that could compromise the efficiency of human physiology.

How to preserve fresh cheese properly?

Not all cheeses are the same; therefore, its conservation also varies according to the type of cheese.

Next, we are going to present you a series of key points to preserve fresh cheese properly. Take into account that, on occasions, pathogenic bacteria could develop in this food if it is not kept under certain conditions, which would cause damage to the digestive system.

It is important to control the temperature

Cheese is a product that has certain microorganisms inside. Most of them are beneficial and therefore their survival must be ensured. For this reason, it should always be kept in the refrigerator, in a cold environment that allows the bacteria it contains to be in comfortable conditions.

In fact, fresh cheese is best kept between 4 and 8 degrees. Therefore, it should be stored in the highest area of ​​the refrigerator. However, harder cheeses with long curing periods are best kept at higher temperatures, which are typically around 8-12 degrees. In this case, it would be appropriate to place the food in the drawers of the appliance.

However, a few minutes before consuming the cheese, it is recommended to remove it and keep it at room temperature to fully enjoy its flavor and organoleptic characteristics. The remaining piece should be wrapped in plastic or aluminum foil to be put back in the refrigerator.

Caring for the packaging is essential

If the goal is to keep the food in perfect condition, there is a much better trick than wrapping the cheese in paper film. There is the option of placing a piece of kitchen paper in an airtight container. On it the piece of fresh cheese is put, so that the liquid that the edible is losing is absorbed. The container is covered and placed in the refrigerator.

In the event that you opt for this alternative, you have to be attentive and change the kitchen paper on a daily basis. Otherwise, odors could be generated inside the airtight container, which would later transfer to the cheese. As long as you ensure this good hygienic practice, the quality of the cheese will be excellent.

Baking paper for the soft cheese

When the intention is to preserve the soft cheese in the best possible way, the preference is to use greaseproof paper to wrap it. Due to its micro-perforated profile, it will allow the food to breathe, while preventing it from drying out. Of course, it will also be placed in the refrigerator to prevent the microbiological growth of pathogens inside.

Olive oil is a good medium for preservation

It is not possible to talk about ways to preserve the fresh cheese without mentioning the option of the introduction in olive oil. In this case, the organoleptic properties of the food will vary, as well as its nutritional value. However, the content of fatty acids of the omega 3 series, compounds that have shown an anti-inflammatory potential.

Ideally, place extra virgin olive oil in a glass jar and cut the cheese into cubes to introduce it into the liquid. Then, it must be closed hermetically. It is good to add culinary spices to the fat itself to add different touches of flavor. Oregano is one of the most used and is also a source of calcium.

Benefits of fresh cheese

Fresh cheese is a source of high quality protein.

Fresh cheese provides the highest quality protein; These nutrients are essential to prevent the development of complex pathologies, such as sarcopenia. Thus, it is evidenced by a research published in the journal BioMed Research International.

On the other hand, this food concentrates inside a good dose of calcium, an essential mineral necessary to maintain structural health. It is one of the major components of bones.

Its consumption in adequate amounts is related to a lower risk of suffering from problems such as osteoporosis. However, it will also be essential to maintain vitamin D levels in optimal ranges, according to a study published in Frontiers of Hormone Research.

For this, there is no better alternative than exposure to sunlight on a regular basis. By means of radiation, endogenous production of the nutrient is stimulated, which may later accumulate in adipose tissue due to its fat-soluble nature.

Preserving fresh cheese properly is essential to ensure its wholesomeness

As you have seen, there are a series of tips that you can put into practice to better preserve fresh cheese and thus ensure its wholesomeness. In this way, it will be avoided that the food loses organoleptic characteristics, so its quality will always remain high.

Finally, keep in mind that the inclusion of this food in the diet is beneficial for health, as long as the variety and balance of it is guaranteed. It is essential to avoid deficits of essential nutrients that can negatively condition the efficiency of the physiology in the internal environment.

