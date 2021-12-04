iOS 16 can be a very big thing

It’s been two months since the official release of iOS 15. In this new operating system From Apple we have seen new features such as LiveText or improvements to applications such as iMessages or FaceTime.

When companies launch new operating systems, there are many things that users want and are introduced but there are others that are not yet available.

Today we bring you the 4 things Apple should roll out in iOS 16 next year.

4.An iMessage for all audiences

If you have never tried it iMessages has been improving in each new iOS update to become a benchmark in mobile messaging.

One of the main differences is that iMessages uses both your iCloud account like your phone to interact with other iPhone, iPad or MacBook users.

But it seems that Apple does not want to open this app to other platforms such as Android and you could be making a mistake. More and more iPhone users use iMessages among themselves and if they opened it to other systems it would be much more global.

Another internal improvement of the application could be that users we could change the color message bubbles or a fast answer to messages within a conversation (instead of holding down and hitting reply)

3.Delete people from photos from the Photos app

The Google Pixel smartphone has a new feature called Magic Eraser with which you can remove people or objects unwanted files from a photo by selecting them.

Now in iOS we have applications that can do this, but as always it is better to have it integrated in a native phone application.

2.Renewal of the home screen

Since we have known iOS there is one thing that has not changed at all: the home screen with the icons on a grid.

While it is true that it has changed a bit with the integration of widgets, you can still go one step further to being able to organize the applications where and how we want.

1.Improved widgets

Finally, that long-awaited moment has arrived in which Apple integrated widgets to iOS allowing application developers to launch theirs with different sizes and we can even use shortcuts to change the icons of the apps in some way.

But we will all agree that something else is missing: be able to interact with the widget without opening the reference application. As a calculator that we can use on the screen or select photos that we want to send.

As we have said before Apple is listening to users with each update that it brings to light and with iOS 16 it has an excellent opportunity to make things better, although it would be taking iOS in a different direction.

